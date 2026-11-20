German chancellor says Qatar pledged $16.5bn in new investments as the two countries deepen defence and technology ties.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has held talks with German leaders in Berlin on expanding defence and diplomatic cooperation, broadening a relationship long focused on trade and investment.

At a joint news conference with the emir on Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Qatar had pledged an additional 15 billion euros ($16.5bn) in investment, while the two governments planned closer cooperation on security and technology.

Merz said the investment would strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), computer chips and aviation. He also expressed Germany’s interest in developing defence industry partnerships with Qatar, while the two countries agreed to work together to improve protection against cyberattacks.

The discussions come as Qatar continues pushing for a diplomatic solution to end the US-Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas supplies.

Sheikh Tamim also held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who proposed a regional security conference for the Middle East.

Their meeting on Friday covered efforts to end the Iran war and restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement by both countries.

Steinmeier suggested bringing regional governments together to build trust and address security disputes.

The emir invited him to the Doha Forum, an international policy conference in Qatar on December 5–6, to discuss the proposal further with other countries.

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At the emir’s news conference with Merz, the German leader acknowledged Qatar’s role in mediating between the US and Iran and called for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen permanently. He also urged Tehran to halt its military nuclear programme.

Sheikh Tamim stressed that “peace and sustainable peace and security can only be reached through a political agreement”, adding that dialogue is the only way forward. He also described Germany as an important partner.

Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al Thani, a fellow at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs, a regional research institute, told Al Jazeera in Berlin that the relationship had previously been driven mainly by commerce.

“But now we’re seeing a strategic dialogue,” she said, pointing to increasingly similar security concerns, including drone attacks on Qatar and hybrid warfare threats facing European countries.

That shift builds on a 2023 agreement to establish formal strategic talks between the two countries. Sheikh Tamim told Steinmeier on Friday that Qatar wanted the first round to take place, according to Qatar’s state news agency, QNA.