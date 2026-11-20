The incidents came as European troops were taking part in a Ukraine post-war military exercise.

Poland has said Russia violated its airspace three times overnight, in what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said was a “provocation” by Moscow.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference on Friday that investigations were under way at three locations – Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 60km (37 miles) from the Poland-Ukraine border, Molodycz, about 50km (31 miles) to the south, and Rudnik nad Sanem, about 50km to the west.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the three objects were probably two missiles and a drone.

The incursions were reported as Poland held military exercises involving the “Coalition of the Willing“, a group of European countries coordinating help and support for Ukraine.

The potential crash site near Nowy Lipowiec is about 76km (47 miles) from where European troops were taking part in military exercises to prepare for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine, aimed at helping to stabilise the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

“These exercises, combined with the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states – along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies – suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The defence minister said Poland would ask NATO for more support securing the alliance’s eastern flank.

Reaction to incursion

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a post on X that the incident was “clearly dangerous” and that NATO stood in solidarity with Poland.

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Tusk said Rutte would visit Warsaw on Saturday. The Polish prime minister added that there was no doubt the objects that landed in Poland were Russian.

“It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation,” he said. “Today, it is clearer than ever before that ⁠Poland must participate in decisions and discussions regarding the future of Ukraine and security in Europe.”

British ⁠Prime Minister Andy Burnham condemned Russia’s violation of Polish airspace, calling it “utterly ⁠unacceptable”.

“Europe will not be ⁠deterred from our support for Ukraine,” he said at an EU-UK summit news conference in ‌Brussels. “We will not allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to divide our continent, and ‌we recognise that the front line in Ukraine is the front line for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO’s eastern flank during Russia’s war in Ukraine, fuelling tension with the Western military alliance and stoking fears that the conflict ⁠could spread.

The incident in Poland came against the backdrop of Russian attacks in Ukraine that killed eight people, injured dozens more and damaged bridges and transport infrastructure.