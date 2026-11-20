Israeli-backed Palestinian militias accused of expanding operations, raising concerns over their role in Gaza’s future security arrangements.

Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip – It was late on Tuesday evening when a group of armed men stopped outside a house sheltering displaced Palestinian women on ad-Dawa Street, on the northern edge of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The streets were gradually emptying, and drones could be heard overhead. The men wore no military uniforms or insignia. They were Palestinians in civilian clothes carrying light weapons, believed to be members of Israeli-backed local militias, locals said.

The gunmen surrounded the house and forced the women into the street and questioned them by torchlight about a man they were looking for. They threatened those who refused to answer and fired into the air before withdrawing minutes later without detaining anyone.

Hours later, on Wednesday, the Israeli military launched a ground operation near the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, west of the so-called “Yellow Line” that demarcates areas under Israeli military control following the October 2025 ceasefire.

The military closed Salah al-Din Street, Gaza’s main north-south thoroughfare. About 6,000 Palestinians fled, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Israel said the operation targeted a tunnel that posed a threat to its troops. On Thursday, the military said that the operation had been completed. At least one Palestinian was killed in Israeli attacks near where the incursion took place.

The sequence of events raises questions about the extent of coordination between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups, whose activities have expanded across Gaza in recent weeks.

‘Engineering chaos’

A Palestinian security source in Gaza told Al Jazeera that security authorities had documented the local armed groups’ participation in this week’s Israeli military operation in central Gaza.

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Their activities included “terrorising civilians and pressuring families to evacuate homes and shelters”, the source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the groups benefitted from Israeli military fire cover and the closure of Salah al-Din Street, which also impeded humanitarian operations.

The source described them as “gangs”, financed and armed by Israel to undermine Palestinian internal cohesion by “engineering chaos”.

Israel has publicly acknowledged supporting armed groups opposed to Hamas in Gaza, as it fought its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave, killing more than 74,000 people. “What’s wrong with that?” asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year, claiming that the policy had saved the lives of Israeli soldiers.

Expanding military and intelligence roles

Palestinian political analyst Iyad al-Qarra told Al Jazeera that Israel had expanded the armed groups’ reach from Rafah and Khan Younis in the south to central Gaza and Gaza City.

He accused the groups of carrying out kidnappings and attempted assassinations targeting Palestinians, including members of Palestinian factions, in which they benefitted from Israeli aerial protection and fire cover.

Al-Qarra linked their expanding activities to Israel’s demolition of buildings and forced displacement of Palestinians, which have enabled the groups to operate in areas that Israeli forces would otherwise struggle to access.

He said the Israeli military uses the fighters in front-line operations before committing its own troops.

The groups also gather intelligence through local social and family networks while receiving information from the Israeli military, al-Qarra said.

Who are the Israeli-backed anti-Hamas groups?

The groups emerged during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, with some accused of looting aid supplies before taking on broader roles through Israeli funding, weapons and coordination with the military and intelligence services.

Published estimates point to about five main groups with several hundred members in total. In April, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) monitor reported that Israel had increased its support for them, including deploying attack drones during their clashes with Hamas.

The groups include the Popular Forces in Rafah, led by Ghassan al-Duhaini, since founder Yasser Abu Shabab was killed in December 2025; Hussam al-Astal’s group east of Khan Younis; and Shawqi Abu Nuseira’s group in central Gaza.

Two others, led by Rami Helles and Ashraf al-Mansi, operate in eastern Gaza City and northern Gaza, respectively.

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A permanent security presence?

Palestinian political analyst Wesam Afifa told Al Jazeera that Israel seeks to establish local security influence that it could retain even after a partial military withdrawal.

He cited Israel’s historical support for the South Lebanon Army before its withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, and more limited forms of collaboration during the first and second Palestinian Intifadas.

What distinguishes the situation in Gaza, Afifa said, is the groups’ transition from limited support roles to conducting armed operations outside areas under direct Israeli military control.

He pointed to their involvement in searching and obstructing travellers returning through the Rafah border crossing, which he said contradicted existing agreements and the role of the European Union monitoring mission.

In February, the United Nations Human Rights Office documented accounts from Palestinian returnees alleging intimidation, searches and theft by armed Palestinians purportedly backed by Israel.

Afifa warned that the groups’ continued presence could extend Israeli security influence beyond a military withdrawal, raising the possibility that Israel could push for their inclusion in Gaza’s future security arrangements.