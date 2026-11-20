Police say two children among dead as search continues for more victims.

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A boat believed to be carrying hundreds of people to a funeral has overturned in southern Nigeria, killing at least four people, according to police.

The overcrowded vessel capsized on Friday in Bayelsa State after a mechanical failure while travelling from the communities of Ayama to Ukubie, police spokesperson Musa Mohammed told the Reuters news agency.

He said the dead were two adults and two children.

Police said 24 people were rescued, with 19 treated at a local clinic, and five taken to a hospital in the state capital.

Search teams were still looking for more victims, police said. Police did not say how many people were on board, but some residents told Reuters there were at least 300.

Police said the driver fled and the vessel’s manager was taken into custody.

According to a statement from the Bayelsa State Police Command, the accident occurred at the river junction between the Oweikorogha and Otuan communities, in the state’s Southern Ijaw district.

The boat that capsized was travelling “for a burial ceremony”, the statement also said, adding that police are “coordinating efforts with local divers and other responders”.

Such boat accidents are common on Nigeria’s busy rivers and waterways, often caused by overloaded vessels, poor maintenance or failure to comply with safety regulations.

A similar incident occurred in August, when at least 51 died after a boat sank in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto State, and another in January, when at least 26 people drowned after a boat ferrying people from Jigawa to Yobe State capsized.