A Myanmar government spokesperson said the ruling was unjust and noted that the court’s decision was not unanimous.

Myanmar’s government has rejected a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that its security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority, calling the judgement “unfair”.

Myanmar’s government spokesperson Khaing Khaing Soe told a news conference on Friday that the military government was a victim of injustice. China also criticised the verdict, a day after issuing a statement alongside the United States and Russia calling on international bodies such as the ICJ to refrain from abusing their jurisdiction.

The statements follow an ICJ ruling on Thursday that said Buddhist-majority Myanmar had committed genocide against its Muslim Rohingya minority in a crackdown in 2017.

“Our country was unjustly accused,” Soe said. “This ⁠⁠decision is not a ⁠⁠unanimous decision by everyone; it is not fair.”

China, which is allied to Myanmar’s military government, said that such rulings by the UN’s top court are “not conducive to the settlement of disputes”.

“The international community should make joint efforts in this direction to avoid complicating this issue,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The ICJ found that Myanmar’s military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women, and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called “clearance operations”.

Of the court’s 15 judges, nine ruled in favour of declaring genocide and six ruled against. It was the first time in the ICJ’s 80-year history that its judges had determined that a state committed genocide.

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One of the court’s judges is Chinese and voted in Myanmar’s favour on all but one count.

The brutal crackdown launched by Myanmar security forces nine years ago forced about 700,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh. Some also fled further afield, including to Malaysia.

The ICJ’s ruling said Myanmar had an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it had committed, to be determined later, and it must also allow the “safe and dignified return” of Rohingya displaced as a ⁠⁠result of Myanmar’s “wrongful acts”.

On Friday, Malaysia said it plans to resettle 10,000 Rohingya migrants in Turkiye as part of efforts to resolve the long-running refugee challenge it has faced.

Rohingya people make up two-thirds of the 190,000 Myanmar refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, according to the United Nations.

Myanmar is in the grip of a multi-fronted civil war, including in Rakhine state where most of the country’s Rohingya lived.