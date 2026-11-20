Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has said it is reconsidering its 2030 deadline for reaching net-zero emissions because of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, in the latest sign of a broad corporate retreat from climate pledges.

The company is “re-evaluating our timelines, sequencing and interim milestones, including the 2030 timeframe for our net zero emissions goal”, Rachel Peterson, Meta’s vice president of data centres, and Blair Swedeen, its global head of net zero and sustainability, said in the company’s annual sustainability report on Thursday.

Meta reported that its net carbon-equivalent emissions rose 45 percent in 2025 to 11.8 million tonnes, a figure that is itself based on accounting methods that climate advocates view with scepticism.

“When we set our net zero emissions goal, we anticipated steady growth, falling clean energy costs, and changes in the broader system that would enable progress at the pace we envisioned. The reality has been far more complex,” the executives wrote in the report. They said delivering on Meta’s vision “requires building the infrastructure that powers AI”.

What was the pledge?

In 2020, Meta set a goal of net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement, which aims to hold long-term warming to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels.

Net zero means eliminating emissions as far as possible and buying credits from carbon removal projects to offset those that cannot be eliminated. The value chain covers emissions from sources such as purchased goods and services, as well as capital goods such as equipment, buildings and vehicles.

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A study published this week in the journal Nature Sustainability found that 403 of the most powerful data centres in the United States accounted for about 2 percent of the country’s electricity use and a carbon footprint comparable to Denmark’s, the AFP news agency reported.

About 1,200 such “hyperscale” data centres are online, and hundreds more are planned. Globally, data centres used about 415 terawatt hours of electricity in 2024, about 1.5 percent of supply, and that could nearly double by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

A wider retreat

During US President Donald Trump’s second term, major American businesses have stepped back from environmental commitments.

The trend is not confined to Big Tech. General Motors, which set a goal of selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, backed the Trump administration’s weakening of a fuel economy rule this year.

Walmart acknowledged in 2024 that it would miss its first emissions target. Google, which pledged in 2020 to run on carbon-free energy by 2030, said this year that its emissions were still rising.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi have changed the baseline years for their emissions targets and weakened their ambitions.