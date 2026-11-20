The plan would replace the jail complex with four smaller jails and reduce the number of people behind bars.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a plan to close the notorious Rikers Island jail complex by 2032, setting out how his administration hopes to shut down a facility long criticised for violence, overcrowding and poor sanitation.

The plan, released on Friday, proposes closing the jail five years after a deadline of August 2027 that was set under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

With less than a year to go, the four smaller jails in four New York boroughs that are meant to replace Rikers are still under construction.

The jail complex mostly holds people awaiting trial rather than serving sentences after conviction.

“For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane,” said Mamdani in a statement.

“We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers,” he said.

How does Mamdani plan to close Rikers Island?

The mayor’s strategy involves reducing the number of people held at Rikers from 6,700 to no more than 4,100 by expanding alternatives to detention, restoring online bail payments, investing in programmes that aim to reduce repeat offending, and shortening court delays.

Court delays can leave people “detained for years in what is essentially legal purgatory”, said Mamdani at a news conference on Friday. The city plans to set up a task force to deal with bottlenecks and improve how agencies share evidence.

Under the new timeline, the first replacement jail will open in Brooklyn in 2029, with the rest completed by 2032. The city plans to also make hospital beds available for people in custody who have serious mental health or medical needs.

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“Any family member of someone held at Rikers will tell you how isolating that jail is, how it can take hours to visit a loved one,” Mamdani said, adding that the new jails would be closer to courts and public transport, and would help integrate imprisoned New Yorkers back into the city.

Why is Rikers Island notorious?

Rikers Island, near LaGuardia airport in New York’s East River, opened in 1932 and has long faced criticism over violence, abuse, and unsanitary conditions, with campaigners pushing for its closure for over a decade.

The facility has been tied to cases like that of Kalief Browder, who spent three years there awaiting trial before the charges against him were dismissed. He died by suicide in 2015 aged 22, two years after his release.

City lawmakers voted to close Rikers in 2019, and Mamdani has blamed the city’s inability to meet the 2027 deadline to build the replacement jails on the previous administration.

Once the jail closes, Mamdani said he wants the island to be used for renewable energy and projects to help the city withstand the effects of climate change.

“Our hope is that the new Rikers Island will be unrecognisable,” he said.