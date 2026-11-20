Buzzing of drones causes ‘fear and panic’ among Palestinians as Israel continues attacks on the Strip despite ‘ceasefire’.

Israeli attacks have killed at least seven Palestinians and wounded others in the central part of the Gaza Strip, as attacks continue despite a “ceasefire” agreement.

Four Palestinians were killed on Friday when an Israeli drone struck the Bureij refugee camp in Deir el-Balah, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

Witnesses said the drone targeted a group of civilians within the camp.

Separately, a medical source at al-Awda Hospital reported the arrival of the body of a Palestinian killed by an Israeli drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Two Palestinians were also killed when an Israeli drone struck civilians near the entrance to the city of Deir el-Balah.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said the injured were brought to hospitals in central Gaza that operate at reduced capacity due to a lack of medical supplies and staff.

Mahmoud added that drones were “causing fear and panic” among Palestinians in Gaza.

“People cannot run simple errands because of the ongoing fear of being attacked and killed on the road,” he said.

The buzzing of drones adds to the sound of explosions from home demolitions and to that of fighter jets, our correspondent added.

The Israeli army on Friday carried out demolition operations near areas under its control in the al-Shuja’iya neighbourhood in the eastern part of Gaza City using explosive-laden drones.

It also carried out three large-scale demolitions near the “Yellow Line”, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

By June 16, 2026, an estimated 201,290 structures in Gaza had been damaged or destroyed, about 82 percent of all structures in the Strip, according to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

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Israeli forces have continued demolishing buildings and homes in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing military operations and disputes over the “ceasefire” line.

Israel has repeatedly violated the so-called “ceasefire” agreement that entered into force on October 10, 2025.

Since then, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians in Gaza. Since the genocidal war began in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured 176,000 others.

Separately on Friday, which marks World Children’s Day, Palestinian prisoner groups said that around 350 Palestinian children were being held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation and deprivation of medical care, education, and family visits.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said dozens of children from Gaza were detained during the war, but enforced disappearance and restrictions on visits have made it impossible to determine their numbers.