Pew Research projects the Muslim population in Pakistan will overtake Indonesia by 2070, with India second and Nigeria third.

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Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, according to projections released by the Pew Research Center.

Both religions will keep growing. Between 2020 and 2070, the number of Muslims is expected to rise by 80 percent, from 2.02 billion to 3.64 billion. Christians are projected to grow by 30 percent to 2.96 billion, roughly in step with the world population.

Which religions are growing fastest?

Muslims are projected to grow faster than any other major religious group. Hindus and Jews are expected to grow more slowly than the world population, while the number of Buddhists and people with no religion is projected to shrink.

The main reason is birth rates. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 for Christian women and 1.6 for all other women. A population needs about 2.1 children per woman to replace itself.

Births minus deaths are projected to add 1.6 billion Muslims and 792 million Christians by 2070.

Which countries will have the most Muslims?

Most of the growth will happen where Muslims are already the majority. The 53 Muslim-majority countries are expected to gain 1.2 billion Muslims by 2070, 74 percent of the global increase.

Indonesia had the world’s largest Muslim population in 2020, at 239 million. Pakistan, just 12 million behind, is projected to take the top spot. Pew’s figures compare 2020 with 2070, so they do not say exactly when, but with Pakistan’s Muslim population set to double to 461 million while Indonesia’s grows 15 percent, the switch is likely to come well before 2070.

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By 2070, India’s Muslim population is projected to rise from third to second, growing from 213 million to 334 million. Nigeria jumps from fifth to third, more than doubling to 282 million and pushing Indonesia to fourth.

Four of the top 10 in 2070 are in Africa: Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. Ethiopia and Afghanistan join the list, replacing Iran and Algeria, while Sudan’s Muslim population more than doubles to 116 million and climbs above Turkiye.

Pew’s projections cover 201 countries and territories, home to 99.98 percent of the world’s population. They assume current trends in fertility, mortality and religious switching continue, and could change with wars, disasters or economic shifts.