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Iraqi security forces have been deployed to Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the powerful Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah armed group.

Security forces arrived in the town, which sits in Babil province about 60km southwest of Baghdad and is also known as Jurf al-Nasr, on Friday. The deployment, which is understood to have been driven by pressure from the United States and its Gulf allies, comes a day after a compromise deal was sealed that will see Kataib Hezbollah move to other areas of the country.

The government announced on Monday that it would take control of Jurf al-Sakhar after a probe raised suspicions that the group had stolen hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iraqi oil via illicit oil refineries.

It gave the group, which is believed to have thousands of trained fighters, a deadline of Friday to leave the town. However, under Thursday’s deal, they are expected to withdraw from the area within a month.

Kataib Hezbollah, one of dozens of heavily armed pro-Iranian groups that have semi-official status in Iraq, has denied the allegations of stealing oil.

However, analysts suspect the push is a calculated strategy to sever the financial arteries of armed factions that refuse to integrate into Iraq’s state apparatus. Baghdad has also come under pressure from the US to reduce Iran’s influence in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has had to tread a fine line as he seeks to contain Kataib Hezbollah without triggering a confrontation.

Al-Zaidi said on Friday, as he addressed the government forces entering the town, that they were “not waging war”.

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“Everyone present there are your brothers,” he told the troops, “the sons of this nation, and their blood is our blood.”

However, he insisted that his decision to restrict weapons to state control was final.

Tricky talks

Under the compromise, a combined force comprising an Iraqi army brigade, a Federal Police battalion and an Energy Police regiment will provide protection for oil pipelines in the area.

Two brigades from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Commission, a collection of armed groups that are part of Iraq’s official security forces, will also participate.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Hatem Hamid said on Friday that a control headquarters had been established in Jurf al-Sakhar and that the Federal Police would control the facility, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Baghdad-based security and strategic analyst Fadel Abu Raghif told Al Jazeera that the deal for Iraqi security forces to enter Jurf al-Sakhar came after lengthy and delicate talks with Kataib Hezbollah.

The agreement followed “in-depth negotiations, and after wrangling and a tug of war that lasted about two months or so,” Abu Raghif said.

Highlighting the delicacy of the situation, Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, had visited Iraq earlier this week to help defuse tension and seal the deal.

Kataib Hezbollah helped recapture Jurf al-Sakhar from ISIL (ISIS) and has had a large presence in the town for more than a decade.

Reporting from Babil province, Al Jazeera’s Samer Al Kobeisi said the departure of Kataib Hezbollah would allow the reopening of an area that has been closed for about 12 years, according to the government.