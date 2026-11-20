Nikhil Gupta jailed for conspiring to hire a hitman to kill New York-based Sikh leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

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An Indian national has been sentenced to more ⁠⁠than 19-and-a-half years in prison in the United States in a murder-for-hire plot targeting a prominent Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three conspiracy charges for plotting to hire a hitman to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen, lawyer and vocal advocate for a sovereign Sikh state.

US District Judge Victor Marrero handed down the 235-month sentence at a federal court in Manhattan on Friday. Gupta faces deportation to India after completing his prison term.

Addressing the court on Friday, Gupta said he regretted straying from the nonviolent example set by Indian independence leader ‌‌Mahatma Gandhi. “I’m sorry to Mr Pannun, I’m sorry to the communities I hurt, I’m sorry to my own family,” he said.

Prosecutors accused Gupta of conspiring with an Indian government official to kill Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer for the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice, in New York. Pannun is also a proponent of independence for Punjab, the northern Indian state where Sikhism was founded.

Court documents showed that Gupta and the Indian government official, Vikash Yadav, arranged to have $15,000 in ⁠⁠cash delivered to someone who could kill Pannun. But the person turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman.

Gupta was arrested in Prague and has been held without bail since his extradition to the US in June 2023. A plea agreement called for him to serve at least two decades in prison.

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Yadav is also charged in the case but is not in US custody. It is unclear whether he has hired a defence lawyer.

India’s government has denied any involvement in the plot against Pannun, saying it was against government policy.

However, multiple alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists have been uncovered in the US and Canada, testing relations with India. New Delhi denies involvement in the plots.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office had recommended a sentence of about 24 years ⁠⁠in prison for Gupta.

“This case cuts to the very core of ⁠⁠American values,” prosecutor Ashley Nicolas said in court. “We don’t condone the use of violence to silence voices in this country, ever.”

Pannun was in court on Friday to see the sentence handed down. He described Gupta as “just a foot soldier acting at the behest” of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has opposed the independence movement.

Pannun said the Modi government wanted him dead “because I lead the campaign openly, defy threats and intimidation”.

Pannun also told the court he would keep advocating for Sikh sovereignty.

“Self-determination for my people and my homeland, Punjab, is my lifetime goal,” he said.