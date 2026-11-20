Japan imports 60 percent of its food, but it fiercely draws the line at potatoes.

A potato war is cooking in Japan.

For the first time in 76 years, the country may be forced to lift a ban on United States potato imports under intense pressure from President Donald Trump.

The proposal, which has not been confirmed yet, is already prompting strong opposition from Japanese potato farmers who said the move could expose their crops to harmful foreign pests and diseases from imported batches. They also said cheap imports would impact their own sales.

The US first requested that Japan lift its import ban in 2020 during Trump’s first term. Now Washington has turned up the heat. In March, lawmakers urged Trump to discuss the matter during a planned meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tokyo has begun seriously considering the matter – possibly to use as a bargaining chip during Trump’s trade and tariff wars, observers said.

The issue was discussed again when Japanese officials visited Washington, DC, in September. Now, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is moving forward by first identifying potential problems, including diseases and pests, and then seeking measures from the US to avoid them, Japanese media reported.

Is Japan ready to toe Trump’s line on potatoes despite sure backlash at home? Here’s what we know:

Why does Japan ban potato imports?

Japan imports 60 percent of its food, but raw potatoes and rice are where it has always drawn the line.

Potatoes hold historical and cultural significance and form the base of some of the country’s most popular dishes, including nikujaga, a meal of simmered meat and potatoes, and the baked, butter-topped dish known as jaga bata.

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In post-World War II Japan, more readily available potatoes and sweet potatoes helped prevent a famine as alternative staples, such as rice, were strictly rationed.

To keep its potato fields free from infestation by foreign pests, Japan placed a ban on potato imports in 1950.

Since 2006, only US potatoes used exclusively to produce crisps are allowed in – and only under strict conditions. The potatoes must be imported in sealed containers and must be transferred to factories where they are first cooked at high heat to kill any harmful diseases or pests.

Japan’s Agriculture Ministry has noted at least 21 pests and diseases that could infect the country’s potatoes if the ban is lifted. Officials said they plan to discuss possible measures to reduce the risks.

There is a particular fear of cyst nematodes – tiny worm-like insects that damage potato roots and remain in the soil for many years. In 2015, authorities discovered the insects in parts of the northern island of Hokkaido. Affected areas are still under restrictions.

“Once pests get in, you can’t grow potatoes for more than a decade,” Hokkaido farmer Naohiro Makino told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun in September.

Farmers on the island produce about 80 percent of Japan’s potatoes. If the infestation of 2015 were to recur on a wider scale, farmers fear Japan’s potato production could be threatened.

“For the sake of the farmland our ancestors protected, I am firmly opposed,” Makino added.

Will Japan bow to US pressure?

A Japanese investigation into possible disease or pest outcomes is a sign that authorities are considering lifting the ban.

But there is pushback from farmers and agricultural cooperatives from Hokkaido and elsewhere. They’ve submitted petitions to the Agriculture Ministry stating their opposition and have conducted rallies.

One online briefing by the ministry drew hundreds of farmers. “Why do we need to import potatoes when Japan is already self-sufficient?” one participant asked.

On Monday, Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi urged authorities to take a firm stance and defend Japan’s interests during the potato talks.

The governor was speaking to Agriculture Minister Takebe Arata, who said talks with the US would only proceed after Japan had thoroughly discussed scientific evidence.

Officials have repeatedly stated that Japan is obliged to consider the US requests under its international agreements. They’ve floated possible protection measures like inspections, but farmers have remained sceptical.

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“I hope the government will handle the talks in line with our request and his remarks,” Naomichi said, referring to the minister’s promises.