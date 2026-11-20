More than 85 percent of Gaza Civil Defence vehicles are out of service, leaving crews struggling to reach trapped people.

Gaza City, Gaza Strip – Palestinian Civil Defence crews heard an explosion nearby and rushed to respond. But instead of taking a fire engine – the only vehicle available to the team at the time – they had to grab their equipment and rush to help on foot. The fire engine wasn’t working.

“We heard the strike, opened the vehicle, took our equipment and ran,” said Abdullah al-Majdalawi, a Civil Defence field officer, describing the response to an Israeli attack near the al-Qattan Centre on November 3. It took about 10 minutes for the crew to reach the site, carrying their equipment, and then carrying injured people back. They also recovered the body of someone killed in the strike.

It was another example of how the breakdown of emergency vehicles is affecting rescue teams’ ability to reach people quickly.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood last month, the vehicle the Civil Defence team was using broke down while the crew was responding to an Israeli air strike on the area.

By the time they were able to reach the scene, several people had been killed, and others were critically injured. Al-Majdalawi believes that arriving sooner could have given some of the injured a better chance of survival.

During another mission, in 2024, the crew had to rely on a man with a donkey-drawn cart to transport them and their equipment.

“People were astonished to see Civil Defence personnel travelling that way… but this is what we can do,” al-Majdalawi said.

An ageing fleet, dwindling capacity

The only dedicated rescue vehicle in Gaza governorate, a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck, has been out of service for weeks. It is more than 20 years old, according to al-Majdalawi, and has been worn down by years of use and the intense workload during Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023.

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The crew has tried everything to keep it running, including patching its tyres with flour dough when proper repairs were not possible. The vehicle needs a power steering pump, tyres and other parts. Its turbo system is also faulty, while problems with its lights make night-time missions more dangerous.

“We have exhausted every means and every method to keep this vehicle running,” al-Majdalawi said.

Without it, crews have to rely on larger fire engines for rescue operations. These are harder to manoeuvre through streets crowded with tents, makeshift shelters, and market stalls.

If emergencies happen simultaneously in different areas, and there aren’t enough vehicles available, teams have to choose where to respond first.

The situation reflects a wider collapse in the capacity of Gaza’s Civil Defence.

Emergency teams are still responding to strikes, fires, and building collapses, but their ability to reach people is increasingly constrained by a lack of functioning vehicles and equipment.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned in a May 1 report that restrictions on the entry of engine oil and spare parts for vehicles and rubble-removal machinery were having an increasingly severe impact on humanitarian operations in Gaza.

It said prolonged shortages were causing vehicles and generators to break down beyond repair, affecting the movement of humanitarian teams, ambulance services, and other essential operations.

Raed al-Dahshan, director of Gaza City’s Civil Defence, said more than 85 percent of the department’s vehicles were out of operation, leaving only about 15 percent working across the territory.

Many vehicles have been in service since 1994, when the Palestinian Authority was established, and have carried out tens of thousands of missions. Years of use, damaged roads, and the demands of the war have left much of the fleet worn out.

Al-Dahshan said many Civil Defence vehicles have exceeded their expected service life and urgently need replacing. International fire-service guidelines generally recommend replacing front-line fire engines after 15 to 20 years of operation.

Repairs without the parts

Repairing the vehicles has become increasingly difficult. Local workshops have limited capacity, and the department often has to refurbish old parts or find alternatives because replacement parts are unavailable.

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At the department’s maintenance workshop, maintenance officer Abd al-Fattah al-Nimra works alongside a team trying to keep the ageing fleet operational.

With proper parts unavailable or prohibitively expensive, mechanics resort to temporary fixes and substitute components. These may get a vehicle moving again, but they cannot offer the reliability or performance of the original parts.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have faced many problems with spare parts and their high prices,” al-Nimra said. “The parts that run out are not replaced because the occupation prevents them from entering.”

He said the team tried to find temporary alternatives wherever possible, but they did not perform as well as original components. Even basic items such as tyres had become extremely expensive, while the cost and shortage of engine oil added another burden to already limited maintenance budgets.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israeli restrictions on the entry of essential supplies into Gaza, including vehicle spare parts and engine oil, have made it increasingly difficult for emergency services to maintain their fleets.

OCHA warned that shortages of these supplies were causing vehicles and generators to break down, in some cases beyond repair, while also affecting heavy machinery needed to remove rubble and keep essential services running.

The only rescue vehicle serving Gaza governorate needs a power steering pump, tyres, a turbo component and warning lights identifying it as a rescue vehicle, al-Nimra said. Although some parts can be found in the local market, their prices are beyond the department’s available budget.

Every second counts

The shortage of equipment comes as Civil Defence teams continue to respond to the consequences of Israel’s war on Gaza, including air strikes, fires, and buildings at risk of collapse.

With winter now under way, officials fear that heavy rain and strong winds will further weaken already damaged structures, creating more emergencies at a time when rescue teams have fewer vehicles and limited equipment to respond.

Those fears have already been borne out. Heavy rains in early November caused damaged buildings to collapse and flooded displacement sites across Gaza. But Civil Defence teams were only able to respond to a minority of the distress calls they received.

Most other callers were given guidance over the phone, highlighting the gap between the growing needs and the department’s capacity to respond.

More than 140 Civil Defence personnel have been killed during the war, al-Dahshan said.

The department has fewer than 1,000 employees across Gaza’s five governorates, and many continue working despite inadequate resources and a lack of regular salaries.

Civil Defence personnel and equipment are entitled to protection under international humanitarian law, including Article 62 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which provides for the protection of civilian civil defence organisations and their personnel.

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Al-Dahshan warned that without urgent support, the department could reach a point where it is unable to respond to people’s calls. The time it takes to reach an injured person can determine whether they survive, he said.

For al-Majdalawi, the immediate needs are basic: functioning vehicles, spare parts, tyres, engine oil and fuel.

“We are not asking for much,” he said. “We need tyres, engine oil and fuel. We are ready to dig through the rubble for hours and days to rescue people, but we need the equipment to do that.”

“If the world cannot stop the war on Gaza,” al-Dahshan said, “at the very least it should enable humanitarian services to rescue the injured before they die.”