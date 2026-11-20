Four bodies have been recovered after a migrant boat capsized off Senegal’s coast, as authorities continue searching for survivors amid fears that the death toll could rise significantly.

Boubacar Seye, president of the nonprofit Horizons Sans Frontieres, confirmed the latest death toll to the Reuters news agency on Thursday, a day after the vessel capsized near the coastal town of Yenne, south of Dakar.

A local official said at least 50 people were aboard the boat, which struck a rock while migrants were being transferred from smaller fishing vessels to a larger wooden pirogue.

The number of people still missing remains unclear.

Canary Islands

The incident comes amid an intensifying wave of attempted Atlantic crossings from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, with migrant boats being intercepted or rescued almost daily.

New figures from Spain’s Interior Ministry show that 24,364 migrants reached the Canary Islands between January 1 and November 15, compared with 14,690 during the same period last year, an increase of nearly two-thirds.

The ministry had recorded just 13,327 arrivals by the end of October, meaning 11,037 people reached the archipelago in the first 15 days of November alone.

The surge has persisted despite extensive maritime operations. Senegal’s navy said it had rescued or intercepted 1,424 people on November 16 and 17, including passengers aboard nine fishing boats, according to the Senegalese Press Agency (APS).

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Cheikh Sadibou Senghor, head of Senegal’s National Division for Combating Migrant Smuggling, said authorities had intercepted 6,889 people in operations linked to irregular migration, prevented 107 departures and dismantled 88 smuggling networks between January and November, APS reported.

Just days before the boat capsized, authorities announced the dismantling of a suspected migrant-smuggling network in Yenne itself, arresting 14 people and seizing two boats, three engines and 12.5 million CFA francs ($22,000), according to APS.

Nearly 600 dead

The United Nations refugee agency said nearly 600 people had died trying to reach the Canary Islands from West Africa so far this year, highlighting the dangers of the increasingly busy migration route.

As authorities struggle to contain the surge, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has called for greater efforts to improve employment opportunities for young people.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Faye requested a detailed assessment of the challenges facing efforts to curb irregular migration, according to a government statement cited by Reuters.

But Seye warned that tougher enforcement measures alone would not prevent further tragedies.

“We need to wake up to the gravity of the situation. The strategy deployed until now is not working,” he told Reuters.

“We need to fix the root causes of this problem.”