The European Union has struck agreements on three policy areas with the United Kingdom in a move seen as the start of a reset of relations a decade after the Brexit vote.

After a summit in Brussels on Friday, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s office said negotiations have concluded and a reset ⁠deal has been sealed.

Downing Street said ‌both sides agreed timelines for implementing a youth mobility scheme, a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement, ⁠and a link ⁠between their emissions trading systems. Details are due ⁠to be published ⁠in a ⁠joint statement.

A UK government spokesperson told Al Jazeera: “The deal is done. Negotiations have concluded. Now both sides will work towards implementation.

“As with all international agreements, there is a legal process in each respective country which will now take place,” the spokesperson added. “And talks will continue on some areas.”

Despite the agreements, months or years of negotiations on topics ranging from student fees to manufacturing rules lie ahead for a deeper reset in relations to take effect.

Burnham has previously told the British public all options should be on the table for future relations, including rejoining the now-27-nation EU.

However, he has stressed that reversing Brexit is just one possible outcome and far from imminent.

That possibility and the agreements sealed so far will incur anger from the significant section of the British public that remains eurosceptic.

More to come …