El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has officially launched a re-election campaign that critics say illustrates his bid to make El Salvador a one-party state.

Supporters gathered outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Friday as Bukele arrived to register his candidacy for the February elections.

The populist is widely expected to win the race thanks to the huge political support earned by his crackdown on El Salvador’s violent cartels.

However, the launch of the campaign comes after his party Nuevas Ideas used its supermajority in the country’s congress to remove term limits on the presidency and extend the length of terms from five to six years.

Critics accuse the president of consolidating power by removing checks and balances. The Bertelsmann Transformation Index and others accuse Bukele of creating a de facto one-party state.

The 45-year-old has made uprooting El Salvador’s cartels a core part of his presidency and political persona.

“In El Salvador there is total, complete open democracy,” Bukele told the crowd on Friday. “We’re sending a message to the world that El Salvador will never return to the past.”

He has now begun exporting the model. Last month, he sent about 2,500 soldiers to Haiti after four Salvadoran members of a United Nations-backed force went missing. The deployment has been welcomed by gang-wracked Port-au-Prince.

However, many analysts question Bukele’s motives, accusing him of exploiting the crisis on the island nation to enhance his reputation.

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“Bukele is running for a third consecutive term after packing the court, rewriting the constitution to his liking and jailing or forcing into exile those who dare criticise him,” Juan Pappier of Human Rights Watch said, according to The Associated Press news agency.

“The absolute concentration of power in his hands has been the defining feature of his administration.”

Last year, Nuevas Ideas used its supermajority in Congress to abolish second-round votes and bring forward national elections by two years, to February 2027.