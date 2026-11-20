The Salvadoran president has won popularity at home and abroad through a crime crackdown that has granted the state enormous power.

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Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to formally register his candidacy for his country’s upcoming presidential race, as he seeks a third consecutive term.

Thursday was the registration deadline for the election, which is slated for February 28, 2027.

The 45-year-old president has been widely expected to seek re-election, a move that would further consolidate his party’s leadership in the Central American country.

Bukele is the founder and leader of the Nuevas Ideas party, which controls El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly by a wide margin.

While El Salvador’s constitution previously prohibited presidents from seeking immediate re-election, the Supreme Court overturned that rule in 2021, paving the way for Bukele to run for a second term in 2024.

Then, in 2025, the Legislative Assembly passed a constitutional amendment allowing Bukele to seek a third term. The amendment also extended the length of a presidential term from five to six years.

Bukele secured his party’s nomination for the 2027 race in July. He is expected to return to the ballot alongside his current vice president, Felix Ulloa.

Bukele’s time in office has been defined by a crackdown on criminal gangs that has won him massive popularity at home and turned him into an icon for the political right across Latin America.

In 2022, his government announced a so-called state of emergency to address high levels of crime in the country.

It empowered the police to make sweeping arrests, but it also heralded the suspension of key civil liberties. Some people were detained without charge. Mass trials have been carried out, with hundreds of defendants being sentenced at a time.

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More than 1 percent of the country’s population is estimated to have been arrested as a result, with little due process for those seeking to contest their guilt, according to human rights groups.

Advocates also warn that rights abuses, torture and poor conditions are systematic in Salvadoran prisons.

The state of emergency has been extended for years, although it was initially intended as a temporary measure and the government claims El Salvador’s gangs have been all but dismantled.

The United States Treasury has also accused Bukele’s government of negotiating with the gangs in secret, offering incentives to help lower crime.

But experts say human rights activists and members of the news media have seen their ability to monitor abuses and corruption in the country hampered under Bukele.

Some, like human rights lawyer Ruth Lopez, have allegedly been detained for their work without access to legal support. She has spent more than a year in “incommunicado detention”, according to the group Amnesty International.

Under Bukele, El Salvador has also passed a Foreign Agents Law that allows the government to restrict civil society groups that receive funding from abroad.

Those efforts have prompted allegations that Bukele has weaponised the state against his critics.

But those concerns have done little to dent his popularity, and Bukele is considered the clear favourite to win the election.

A handful of candidates, including Maytee Iraheta of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance and Rafael Aguirre of the left-wing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, are also set to contest the presidency.