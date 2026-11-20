Three top Democrats called Trump’s dealings with law firms a case of ‘official coercion’ and pledged investigations.

Share Democrats say law firm gave $11.8m in free services to Trump administration on social media

Democrats in the United States say their investigation has revealed that the law firm Kirkland & Ellis provided at least $11.8m in free legal work to President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Thursday, Representative Jamie Raskin, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Adam Schiff released a statement calling the sum evidence of Trump’s “unprecedented official coercion of major law firms”.

Since Trump returned to the White House for a second term, he has issued executive orders seeking to bar certain law firms from receiving security clearances and government contracts.

His administration has also threatened law firms with workplace discrimination investigations. Those orders and probes have led some of the firms to enter into settlements with the Trump administration, offering millions of dollars in free services.

“We have recently received substantial and profoundly troubling information that this corrupt bargain went much further than originally understood,” the three Democrats said in the statement, citing the $11.8m in services.

They proceeded to request records from nine other law firms, in an effort to determine if they too had done free work on behalf of the Trump administration.

“Since April 2025, the lawmakers have repeatedly demanded answers about the ten firms’ dubious multimillion-dollar deals with President Trump,” the statement said.

“However, to date, the vast majority of the firms still have yet to provide any substantive answers or turn over a single responsive document.”

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Midterm shift

The three Democrats involved in Thursday’s statement include lawmakers poised to take leadership roles in investigations during the upcoming 120th Congress.

The Democratic Party won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

That will give the party power over Congress’s ability to oversee investigations and issue subpoenas. The new Congress is slated to be sworn in on January 3.

Raskin is currently the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Blumenthal, meanwhile, is the ranking member of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Schiff, for his part, gained fame for leading Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, over allegations that the president abused his power by seeking Ukraine’s help for his first re-election bid. Trump has previously called for Schiff’s prosecution.

The three Democrats say they received information about Kirkland & Ellis’s free services for the Trump administration two days after the midterm race.

Some $4m in services was reportedly offered to the Department of Commerce. Another $2.2m went to the Department of Defense, and $1.6m was dedicated to the US Postal Service.

Kirkland & Ellis also reportedly gave $2m in services to the US International Development Finance Corporation, an agency that provides loans and development assistance to overseas projects.

The Democrats also said $1.8m went to an “investment entity negotiated between the Trump Administration and Japan to create a $550 billion slush fund”.

Law firms cut deals

In 2025, Kirkland & Ellis agreed to settle with the Trump administration after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) opened an investigation into the law firm’s employment practices.

It accused Kirkland & Ellis of embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), a slogan for building greater opportunities for under-represented groups in education and the workplace.

The Trump administration, however, has characterised DEI as illegal discrimination, disadvantaging men and white people.

“The EEOC is prepared to root out discrimination anywhere it may rear its head, including in our nation’s elite law firms,” the commission’s acting chair said at the time.

In a Truth Social post on April 11, 2025, Trump revealed that Kirkland & Ellis had pledged $125m in free services. He also indicated that the EEOC would halt its investigation as a result.

Other law firms likewise entered into agreements to avoid the consequences of Trump’s executive actions or employment-related probes.

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Estimates indicate that they collectively pledged nearly $1bn in pro bono services.

The handful of law firms that fought Trump’s executive orders, however, won their cases, with judges ruling the president’s actions to be unconstitutional.

In the case involving the law firm Perkins Coie, Judge Beryl Howell said the executive order against it was an “overt attempt to suppress and punish certain viewpoints”.

Fears of corruption

The Democrats in Thursday’s statement highlighted other concerns with the agreements.

The deals, they said, were announced on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform. That made “the President the sole judge of whether those firms were complying with their obligations – putting these firms at the political mercy of the Administration”.

The Democrats also warned that law firms like Kirkland & Ellis might be dissuaded from taking on certain clients, for fear of upsetting Trump.

“For people and communities who rely on pro bono lawyers to defend their rights, that could mean facing the full power and intensifying fury of the federal government alone,” they said.

In a November letter obtained by the Reuters news agency, Kirkland said it began negotiating with the Trump administration after rival firm Skadden reached its own deal in March 2025.

It added that its White House agreement has had “little impact” on its pro bono work, telling lawmakers that the firm “still devotes substantial pro bono resources to interests that could be considered ‘progressive'”.

The law firm is represented by prominent Washington litigator Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff. She did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment.