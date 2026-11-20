Drivers in Houthi-controlled areas face rising fuel prices and costly repairs as contaminated petrol damages their cars.

Sanaa, Yemen – Yazan, 28, filled up his car at a petrol station in Sanaa and began a trip towards the city of Ibb to the south.

The journey would usually take about two and a half hours, but as he accelerated along the road, Yazan noticed that the car was struggling to pick up speed.

Yazan, who did not want to give his full name, explained that the harder he pressed the accelerator, the more the engine vibrated. The unusual engine noise and vibration forced him to stop several times on the road.

It eventually took Yazan six hours to reach his destination. He believes the problem was caused by contaminated petrol – fuel mixed with oil and impurities – that he bought in Sanaa.

“The petrol left numerous cars, including mine, with many faults,” Yazan told Al Jazeera. “We pay for the expensive petrol that damages our engines.”

Yazan is not alone. Other drivers in Sanaa have reported similar problems with contaminated and increasingly expensive petrol.

The cause of the issue is disputed. In June, the Sanaa-based Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), run by the Houthis who have controlled northwest Yemen since 2014, said contaminated fuel was the result of inadequately equipped fuel storage facilities in Hodeidah.

Fuel storage tanks in the port city and the nearby Ras Isa oil terminal have been attacked by Israeli and United States air strikes since 2024, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea.

The YPC said that the tanks allowed the company to remove impurities before pumping fuel to the market. With the facilities not functioning, the quality of the fuel is impacted.

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But many Yemenis dispute that explanation. According to the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, restrictions on fuel imports have led the Houthis to partly rely on importing lower-quality Iranian fuel.

Mohammed Ansi, a Yemeni academic, said regular people were being exploited.

“Fuel shipments are being brought in without any accountability, oversight, or conscience – driven solely by the desire for profit and commissions,” he said.

Fuel imports fell sharply from January to May this year. Compared to the same period in 2025, they fell 73 percent through Houthi-controlled ports and 60 percent through ports controlled by the Yemeni government, according to the World Bank.

The drop is partly a result of the impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran on oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as damage to Yemen’s ports from the various attacks it has faced.

Costly repairs

With the crisis continuing, its financial toll on families is mounting amid the escalating war in Yemen.

“Paying for expensive petrol and vehicle repair is a fresh war on our livelihoods. It is draining us,” said Yazan.

A few weeks ago, 20 litres (5.3 gallons) of petrol cost 9,500 Yemeni riyals ($18 at rates set by the Houthis) in Sanaa. The price has since risen to 11,400 Yemeni riyals ($21), an increase of 20 percent.

That is not taking into account the additional repair costs necessary if contaminated fuel gets into a vehicle’s engine.

Yemenis are already struggling to make ends meet, a situation that has gotten worse over a decade of war.

An April report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Yemen’s conflict has led to significant macroeconomic vulnerabilities and a marked decrease in income per capita, leaving more than half of the population in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Akram Naji, a taxi driver in Sanaa, is among those struggling to get by, and he is now having to figure out how to pay to fix his car.

Naji said he visited a mechanic in Sanaa’s Maeen district after he heard a strange noise coming from his vehicle’s engine.

“The mechanic identified mechanical problems, including a faulty fuel pump, clogged fuel injectors and reduced engine performance.”

Repairing the damage cost him 55,000 Yemeni riyals (about $100), he said.

“For many taxi drivers here like myself, paying this amount of money immediately is a challenge,” Naji said. “I had to not pay my rent in full and decreased my family’s daily expenses to cover the maintenance costs.”

Ali Beidhani, a mechanical engineer in Sanaa, explained what happens when the contaminated petrol enters a vehicle.

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“As I observed, when this oily substance or impurities enter the engine along with the petrol, they accumulate in the combustion system,” Beidhani said. “As this substance is exposed to high temperatures, it becomes highly viscous, almost like glue. This leads to damage to engine valves, clogged fuel injectors, and engine vibrations.”

In severe cases, it can even lead to complete engine failure, Beidhani noted.

He said he had seen many drivers struggle to afford repairs.

“The repair cost could force drivers to borrow money or sell possessions like gold, especially if the engine gets damaged or completely fails. Those who rely on their vehicles to eke out a living suffer the most,” said Beidhani.

Deepening humanitarian crisis

Wafiq Saleh, an economic researcher and executive director of the Taiz Centre for Yemeni-Gulf Studies, told Al Jazeera that the spread of contaminated fuel heightens the misery of civilians in the war-torn country.

“Bus or taxi driver or delivery riders or farmers struggle every day to make ends meet. With the spread of contaminated petrol, their jobs are disrupted, and they may find themselves incapable of feeding their families,” said Saleh.

He argues that the authorities in Sanaa “bear full responsibility for importing substandard fuel or supplying the market with adulterated petrol, taking advantage of the lack of accountability”.

“The proliferation of adulterated fuel drains citizens’ savings and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of drivers. Breadwinners shift their focus from feeding their children to fixing their vehicle engines,” said Saleh.

Naji is now cautious whenever he approaches a petrol station to fill up his taxi. He checks the colour of the petrol, hoping to spot any signs of contamination.

“A fault in my car is like a wound in my child’s body; I cannot bear to see either go untreated,” he said.