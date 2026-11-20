Blantyre, Malawi – Finding fuel in Malawi has become a daily struggle, with motorists spending hours, sometimes entire nights, waiting for tankers that may never arrive.

As shortages persist, filling stations across the country have become flashpoints for frustration and violence as motorists compete for dwindling supplies.

Ken Mhango, 40, a car flipper in Blantyre, recently drove to a nearby filling station after a friend told him a fuel tanker was on its way. He had gone several days without fuel.

Twelve people were already waiting when he arrived, but the situation soon turned chaotic.

“Minibus drivers and motorcycle taxi operators started arriving and jumping queues. They were so reckless they didn’t care if they bumped your vehicle. A scuffle erupted and I saw others, especially women, desperately trying to keep their place in the queue. It took me four hours to get 20 litres but others spent the night in the queue,” he told Al Jazeera.

Violence at filling stations

The scramble for petrol has increasingly turned violent in Malawi’s cities and towns. Although the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority publishes daily schedules indicating which filling stations are expected to receive fuel, motorists say uncertainty over deliveries makes it difficult to plan their journeys.

Videos of confrontations have circulated on social media, including footage appearing to show people attacking a man at a filling station. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

The mayor of Blantyre has also been sued for assault following an incident at a fuel queue, while an attendant was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a commotion at a filling station, according to local media reports.

Purchases are reportedly rationed to 20 litres (5.3 gallons) a day, while motorists sometimes pay attendants for an additional five litres, Mhango said.

“The whole chaos that this has created is hectic. It is very hectic and it has created an atmosphere of uncertainty. This is happening when money is scarce, you have to make sure that you plan properly to survive,” he said.

On another occasion, Mhango arrived at Nyabadwe filling station in Blantyre at 5pm after joining a convoy of motorists searching for fuel. The tanker arrived at 9pm, and did not leave until 1am.

“My schedule has been completely altered. Now commuting is no longer a norm but a luxury. I have two parcels in town but I can’t even manage to go and get them,” he said.

Unable to find sufficient supplies at filling stations, Mhango turned to the black market. He paid 30,000 Malawian kwacha (about $17.31) for two litres of petrol for his father. On another occasion, he suspected fuel bought for his garage had been mixed with water after an engine malfunctioned.

“The crisis has completely changed and messed up everything. As a businessperson who deals with vehicles at my garage, people are no longer bringing their vehicles any more because of lack of fuel. And we can’t take our equipment to follow the client,” he said.

He added that his business was unlikely to meet its monthly targets, forcing him to consider docking the salaries of employees who assist him.

Black market dangers

Selling fuel without the required permits is illegal in Malawi, but shortages have created opportunities for vendors to sell petrol at inflated prices.

Motorists who need to travel for work, business or medical care are increasingly turning to informal sellers despite the high prices and safety risks.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices, petrol in Malawi costs about $3.24 per litre, more than double the global average of approximately $1.52.

The informal trade has also proved deadly. Authorities have stepped up arrests of illegal vendors, while fires and explosions caused by unsafe fuel storage have killed people.

Earlier this year, petrol vendors and motorcycle taxi operators protested in Lilongwe after a suspected black market fuel seller was burned alive in an explosion following a police chase, local media reported.

Advertisement

Malawi’s Nation newspaper has documented at least six deaths from fuel explosions this year, including incidents involving families and children.

Calls for accountability

The shortages, alongside foreign-exchange problems and electricity blackouts, have fuelled demands for government accountability.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) planned nationwide demonstrations on November 17, calling for the resignation of the energy minister over persistent fuel shortages and power cuts.

The protests were postponed after police said they could not provide adequate security because officers were committed to a governing-party parade scheduled for the same day.

Michael Kaiyatsa, HRDC chairperson, told Al Jazeera that the decision reflected “genuine concerns about public safety”, rather than a retreat from the coalition’s demands.

He described the fuel situation as “heartbreaking”, saying its effects extended beyond transport and commerce to people’s access to essential services.

“It affects access to healthcare, education, food, employment and other essential services; ultimately this is a human rights issue,” he said.

“People are struggling to get their children to school. We have small-scale businesses that are losing money. We have employees that are failing to get to work, and ordinary motorists that are spending hours and sometimes entire days just looking for fuel.”

Kaiyatsa said the shortages were pushing people to buy fuel on the black market, not necessarily because they wanted to break the law but because they were trying to meet their daily needs.

“We must therefore be clear that this is the responsibility of the government to ensure that fuel is normalised,” he said.

While acknowledging the dangers of illegal fuel trading, he said law enforcement must respect human rights and due process.

“We have seen tragic incidents recently involving explosions and fires resulting from petrol being kept in homes. These incidents are serious public safety concerns. However, our position is that law enforcement must be exercised within the confines of the law with respect to human rights, proportionality and due process,” he said.

Livelihoods on the line

In a statement issued hours before the planned demonstrations, the Ministry of Energy acknowledged the difficulties caused by the shortages but rejected accusations of government inaction, saying interventions were under way to restore fuel supplies.

“The current fuel supply challenges are largely attributable to a combination of financial, foreign exchange and logistical constraints affecting the country’s capacity to consistently import petroleum products,” the statement said.

For motorcycle taxi operator Tadala Kachingwe in Limbe, the shortage has meant dwindling earnings and depleted savings. He said he could no longer set aside money to buy relish for his wife in the morning.

“The business has been affected because previously, when fuel was available, I could have some savings but now it’s impossible,” he told Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Getting his motorcycle into a filling station has also become difficult, with minibuses blocking the entrances.

“I have no idea which queue I should be joining because the minibuses have blocked off all sides of entry into the filling station. I will need to pay caller boys to sneak this motorcycle into that filling station,” he said.