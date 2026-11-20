Prosecutors say Aleksandar Sapic caused serious facial injuries to a female councillor and seek a three-year sentence.

The mayor of Serbia’s capital city, Belgrade, has been charged with injuring a female opposition politician during an argument they had in September.

Serbian prosecutors charged Aleksandar Sapic, a senior figure in the right-wing nationalist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), on Friday. He is accused of grabbing Belgrade city councillor Tatjana Micic by the arm and punching her in the face.

Prosecutors said Micic suffered fractures to her nose and part of her upper jaw, and injuries to her right arm and neck, which the prosecutors said constituted grievous bodily harm.

“Within less than two months of the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office examined witnesses, reviewed video surveillance footage, obtained medical records as well as the findings and opinion of a forensic expert, and filed an indictment proposal,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“In protecting the physical integrity and safety of citizens, the Prosecutor’s Office applies the same criteria to every defendant, regardless of the position they hold,” it added.

They are seeking a three-year sentence for Belgrade mayor Sapic, and are seeking to block him from approaching and communicating with councillor Micic.

Sapic denied attacking Micic, but acknowledged an argument and a scuffle with her husband. Opposition parties have demanded Sapic resign from his role, but he has resisted their calls. Sapic’s SNS party, which had headed up the government since 2012, lost an election to a student-led opposition movement in October.

The party, however, retains control of the capital, Belgrade.