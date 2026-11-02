HRW calls on Zambia to halt post-election crackdown

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Zambia’s authorities to halt the vicious clampdown on the political opposition that was launched following President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in disputed elections in August.

The rights group demanded in a report released on Sunday that the authorities put a stop to the intensifying crackdown.

It accused Zambia’s government of silencing government critics, with several members of the opposition, as well as journalists and lawyers, arrested and some having disappeared in recent months.

“The post-election climate of intimidation, harassment, and repression has had a chilling effect on civic and political organizations, particularly on dissenting voices,” HRW said.

The group said that Zambian police and military “forcibly disappeared, arbitrarily detained, beat, and threatened opposition members and supporters as well as lawyers, journalists, and government critics in the days before and after general elections in August 2026”.

“Zambia’s government should break this dangerous cycle of repression,” added Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz, deputy Africa director at HRW.

“The authorities should immediately halt the ongoing post-election crackdown, allow access to lawyers and provide medical care for those in detention, release everyone arbitrarily detained, and ensure accountability for abuses by security forces.”

Hichilema was sworn in for a second term as Zambia’s president following his victory in August. Critics have insisted that the election was marred by vote rigging.

As he was inaugurated at the National Heroes Stadium in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, his main rival Brian Mundubile was in detention, accused of treason after claiming the opposition had won the election.

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Police raided Mundubile’s home the day after the August 13 elections. A former cabinet member, Mutotwe Kafwaya, was shot and killed during the operation.

HRW called on the Zambian authorities to institute an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the matter.

About a dozen other opposition figures who have questioned the election results have been arrested.

Meanwhile, authorities suddenly closed the country’s courts two weeks after the election, a move that Zambian police stated was an “intelligence-led and preventive measure”, without providing details.

HRW noted that the closure prevents the opposition from filing legal challenges against the vote.