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British adventurer Karl Bushby returns home after 28-year walk around world

The 57-year-old crossed jungles and frozen seas before an emotional homecoming in Hull, northern England.

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Surrounded by members of the media and well-wishers, British adventurer Karl Bushby stands with his mother, Angela outside her home, after Karl completes the final portion of his journey in his home city of Hull, northeastern England on November 2, 2026, following a 50,000-kilometre, 28-year trek home from South America.
Surrounded by members of the media and well-wishers, British adventurer Karl Bushby stands with his mother, Angela, outside her terraced house, in his home city of Hull, northeastern England on November 2, 2026, following a 28-year, 50,000km (31,070-mile) trek home from South America [AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 2 Nov 2026

A British adventurer has completed a 28-year walking journey around the world, arriving at his childhood home after travelling some 50,000km (31,070 miles) across jungles, frozen seas and international borders.

Karl Bushby, 57, was embraced by his mother, Angela, outside her terraced house in Hull, northern England, on Monday, beneath a banner reading “Welcome Home Son”.

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Hundreds of cheering supporters had welcomed him in the city centre before he made the final stretch home.

“Sorry to keep you waiting,” he joked to the crowd. “Is that it, is it done?”

epaselect epa13347269 British adventurer Karl Bushby (L) completes the final leg of his 28 year walking journey in Hull, Britain, 02 November 2026. The former paratrooper set off from Chile in 1998 with the aim of travelling around the world without using any form of motorised transport, and to return home only after completing his journey. His expedition has covered approximately 31,000 miles (50,000 km), taking him across the frozen Bering Strait, through the jungles of the Darien Gap and across the English Channel by swimming. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
Karl Bushby completes the final leg of his 28-year journey in Hull, northern England [Adam Vaughan/EPA]

Bushby began what became known as his Goliath Expedition in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, in November 1998, carrying a tent, a few hundred dollars and a cheap plastic camera.

His goal was to reach his home city by an unbroken route, without using motorised transport to advance his journey.

The route took him north through the Americas, across the ice of the Bering Strait from Alaska to Russia, and onwards through Mongolia and China. He later swam across the Caspian Sea before continuing towards Europe.

Along the way, he negotiated the dense jungle of the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, was detained after entering Russia, and faced repeated visa and funding problems.

The global financial crisis in 2008 cost him major sponsors, adding to delays that stretched what he had expected to be a 12-year journey into 28 years.

British adventurer Karl Bushby walks near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, on the final stretch of his 28-year walk around the world to get back to his mother's home in Hull. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)
Karl Bushby walks near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, England, on October 28, 2026 [Brian Melley/AP Photo]

Last month, he finally swam across the English Channel, clearing the last major obstacle before beginning the final walk home.

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“They say it takes a village, but literally it took a world to get me here,” he said as he arrived in Hull. “The kindness of strangers, so many, from individuals to nation-states, to get me back here today. I didn’t do this alone. There was a big team. The biggest team. Earth.”

A feature-length documentary about his journey is in production, while Bushby plans to begin a speaking tour around England in the coming weeks.

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