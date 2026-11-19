landmark judgement in The Hague is the first time a state has been held responsible for genocide at the ICJ.

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The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority in 2017.

The landmark judgement in The Hague on Thursday is the first time a state has been held responsible for genocide at the ICJ.

The case filed by Gambia in 2019 has been closely watched by governments, lawyers, rights groups and Rohingya communities for its implications for how states are judged under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The court said Myanmar has an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations ‌it committed, with the terms to be determined at a later date.

Here’s how key parties and world leaders reacted to the landmark verdict:

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government

The National Unity Government, which includes remnants of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, said it respects the authority of the International Court of Justice and its judgement.

It pledged to consider the court’s findings and orders, reaffirming its commitment to accountability and preventing further atrocities.

The Gambia

The Gambia, which brought the case against Myanmar in November 2019 with the support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, welcomed the ruling with “profound satisfaction”, calling it “a historic day for international justice”.

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The government said the obligation to prevent and punish genocide is shared by all states party to the 1948 Genocide Convention and called on Myanmar to comply with the judgement “fully and without delay”.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

In a post shared on X, the OIC commended the ICJ’s judgement, saying it offered “redress for victims and [upholds] the principle of no impunity”.

United Nations Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres described the ruling as a “demonstration of international justice” and a reaffirmation that impunity for “such horrific acts must not stand”.

He noted that it marked the first time the court had found a state responsible for committing genocide and called on Myanmar to comply with its decision.

UN Human Rights Chief

Volker Turk said the judgement “clearly concludes” that Myanmar is responsible for “one of the most egregious crimes known to humankind.”

In a post shared on X, he added that the Rohingya people’s “suffering is a stain” on humanity.

UK Foreign Secretary

Ed Miliband said the United Kingdom ordered the expulsion of Myanmar’s defence attache and summoned the country’s charge d’affaires. He also called for an urgent UN Security Council session to discuss the ruling.

He said further measures would be announced in the coming days to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar

Yanghee Lee called it a “deeply emotional day for all Rohingya people”, adding that “justice has been decided, but not yet delivered”.

Rohingya activist and co-chair of the Arakan Rohingya National Council

Activist Nay San Lwin said justice for the Rohingya means the restoration of their citizenship, recognition of their identity and their safe and dignified return home.

He added that their struggle would continue until those demands are met.

Rohingya activist and executive director of Women’s Peace Network

Activist Wai Wai Nu said the ruling had shattered the military’s decades-long efforts to erase Rohingya identity, deny their existence and dismiss their suffering.

“By finding that Myanmar committed genocide, ordering a guarantee of non-repetition, and ordering restitution and ⁠compensation, the world’s highest court has permanently shattered that state-sponsored lie,” she said.

Amnesty International

The human rights group said the ruling was a “historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families”.

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Human Rights Watch senior international justice counsel

Maria Elena Vignoli welcomed the court’s decision, calling it a “long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military”.