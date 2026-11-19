The US, Chinese and Russian leaders are to hold their first three-way talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

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US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a three-way meeting on Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the first ever between the leaders of the world’s three most powerful militaries.

The meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, has drawn comparisons with the 1945 wartime Yalta conference at which the United States, United Kingdom and then-Soviet Union agreed on the post-war order. But those powers had been allied during a world war. Analysts say the three men meeting on Thursday are arriving with very different goals, and that few concrete outcomes can be expected.

“It’s a summit of Trump’s ego, Putin’s tactics, China’s strategy,” Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at University College Dublin, told Al Jazeera.

So what does each leader want from this meeting?

What is this meeting about?

The trilateral meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit, which China is hosting in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. Trump travelled to China after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Manila.

The White House has said that Trump plans to discuss the war with Iran as well as a possible three-way agreement on nuclear armament with Xi and Putin. Ukraine is not expected to be on the formal agenda, as Xi is understood to be reluctant to be drawn into what he views as a European matter.

The meeting comes as Trump has strained ties with traditional US allies, at times floating troop withdrawals from South Korea and cuts to assistance for Japan, while his administration continues to describe China as Washington’s main geopolitical rival.

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Vuk Vuksanovic, a lecturer in foreign policy and grand strategy at the Department of War Studies, King’s College, London, cautioned against viewing the summit as a new “carve-up” of the world order, however.

“It is a far cry from being a new Yalta,” he said. “In Yalta, you actually had the idea about how the world was going to look, and where the demarcation line would potentially be between the superpowers. We don’t have anything similar, not even the contours of that, in the making at this moment.”

At the Yalta Conference in February 1945, US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met in Crimea to shape the post-war order, agreeing on the division of Germany and setting the stage for Soviet influence over Eastern Europe.

Where do China-Russia-US relations stand?

There are competing interests at play here.

US and China

Trump landed in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with Xi greeting him at the airport. This is their third in-person meeting since they paused their bitter trade war late last year. At its height, US trade tariffs on Chinese goods reached 145 percent, with China retaliating with tariffs of 125 percent on US goods, before a temporary truce agreed in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025, when tariffs were relaxed. Xi also agreed to pause new restrictions on exports of some rare earth metals which are crucial for manufacturing technology from smartphones to fighter jets. Soon after that, Trump relaxed restrictions on the sale of some Nvidia AI-related computer chips to China.

The truce has since been extended to January 10, 2027 to allow for broader trade talks.

Friction remains, however.

China’s rare earth mineral exports to the US are still about 75 percent below normal levels, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

A scandal over Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company accused of diverting Nvidia chips to China in breach of US export controls, has also strained ties, as has the recent scandal over Nvidia’s former CEO, Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs, including with a woman the US has accused of spying for China.

Beijing rejects all spying allegations as “baseless”, and Trump has said he does not plan to raise the issue at this meeting.

Expectations are low for a major thawing, however: Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation, told Al Jazeera that a handshake without incident would be seen as a win.

US and Russia

Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, the first in direct format since February. The pair have visited both Kyiv and Moscow to promote these talks in recent days.

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Days before they travelled to Moscow on Thursday last week, Trump said Washington and Moscow were close to a “big, beautiful agreement” covering not just Ukraine but “all of Europe”.

Trump’s rhetoric towards Putin has softened greatly in recent months, as it has hardened against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he has publicly admonished for targeting Russian energy facilities, driving up the global cost of oil and diesel. Trump has also called for Zelenskyy to step down and has paused some sanctions on Russian oil, much to the anger of many in his Republican Party.

Some analysts are concerned that US negotiators may offer Russia concessions on NATO in return for peace, including pushing a deal that allows Russia to retain land it has seized from Ukraine in the past four years – a prospect that alarms European leaders.

Russia and China

China has become Russia’s top trading partner since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, weeks after the two had declared a “no limits” partnership.

At a summit in Beijing in May this year, Xi and Putin signed more than 40 cooperation agreements and hailed growing energy trade.

Russian oil exports to China rose 35 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Kremlin aide. China has also ignored Western demands to stop supplying high-tech components to Russia’s weapons industry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for China and Russia to “lead and advance the trend towards a multipolar world” after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The two leaders also met on Wednesday in Shenzhen.

Putin addressed the summit after Xi. He described Western powers as “former hegemons” and said Europe was experiencing a “humiliating decline”.

What does Trump want?

Analysts say Trump is the leader most eager to walk away with something he can present as a “win” from this trilateral meeting.

Vuksanovic said Trump is arriving “wounded domestically” following his Republican Party’s crushing defeat at the US midterm elections, which have seen the Democratic Party gain control of both US Houses of Congress. Trump’s legacy, Vuksanovic added, has been damaged by the war on Iran, particularly in light of Trump’s pledge not to drag the US into another “forever war” during his presidential campaign in 2024.

The deadlock that currently exists between the US and Iran has been described as a “frozen war” by observers.

“[Trump] hopes that he can get some quick-fix deal on something, at least, which he can then try to spin and sell to his base in the US as an enormous accomplishment,” Vuksanovic said. But he added that he doubts Trump could secure anything beyond “something very symbolic”, noting that the agenda of the meeting has remained opaque.

One issue Trump may push for is a trilateral agreement on nuclear armament. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Russia and the US lapsed in February. It was first signed in 2010 and caps US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals.

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Trump previously rejected Russia’s proposal to extend the treaty after it expired, demanding instead a “new, improved and modernised” deal that includes Beijing. However, Xi is understood to be unenthusiastic about joining a treaty that China had no part in writing.

Lucas said Trump is there largely “for the photo opportunity”. But he drew a distinction between Trump and his administration, which he said wants to “regain their footing a little bit in terms of leadership” on China.

Washington’s China policy, Lucas said, has been “a disaster”. The administration launched a tariff war that saw duties climb as high as 145 percent, before Beijing retaliated by squeezing exports of rare earth minerals, forcing a truce.

“They’ve got to try to say: ‘Look, we’re leaders. Look, we have a firm policy on China, but one that’s not confrontational,'” he said.

That balancing act is complicated at home, Lucas added, with Republicans in Congress pushing for a tougher line on Beijing as the administration’s position weakens.

What does Putin want?

For Putin, the meeting is above all about the war in Ukraine and ending Russian isolation as a result of European and US sanctions.

“Putin and the Kremlin want cover for the invasion of Ukraine, because they’ve got some serious problems with it,” Lucas said. Moscow wants to keep the Trump camp on side, gain more Ukrainian territory and see Washington withdraw support for Kyiv, he added, while securing at least political backing from Beijing.

Lucas said Russia also wants to break “the notion that it’s isolated” after years of sanctions and the costs of a nearly five-year war that has not delivered victory. Putin is eager to prevent the US sanctions bill, which Trump has paused – and which would impose steep tariffs on Russia and on buyers of its goods, including China – from being implemented.

Vuksanovic said the optics alone, therefore, will be a prize for Moscow. After decades of complaining about US dominance, he said, Russia and China can now argue that “the power gap is not as great, so now we can sit at the table with the US”. That image of great-power status, he added, is “particularly appealing” to Putin.

Lucas added that Putin is unlikely to give up his leverage relating to Iran, and will resist offering Washington any binding promise that Moscow will not cooperate with Tehran.

What does Xi want?

For Xi, the host, the meeting is a chance to secure the space to pursue China’s long-term interests without interference.

“China wants the space to pursue its political, economic and military goals,” Lucas said. Beijing, he added, already has what it wanted in terms of recognition: “Now he’s on the same level with Trump and with Putin.”

What Beijing wants next, Lucas said, is no return to the tariff wars, no opposition to its alternative economic model, recognition of its primacy in rare earth minerals and technology, and no US pushback over Taiwan, which it regards as part of its territory.

China does not want anyone challenging its regional military presence, he said, including the Quad grouping of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

Vuksanovic described China as a rising superpower that is nevertheless “much more inward-looking” and focused on a vast process of internal reform. “They actually much rather prefer to be patient and to think long term, rather than to go for anything which is diplomatically grandiose,” he said.

He argued that China is “probably the biggest winner” of the wars in Ukraine and Iran, which have kept Washington distracted from the Asia Pacific. Beijing’s main worry, he said, is the risk of energy markets collapsing.

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“Minus that economic risk, they’re still happy that the US is bogged down in two major wars which Washington does not know how to disentangle itself from,” he said.

Will this meeting change anything on Iran or Ukraine?

Observers are not expecting any sort of a breakthrough from this meeting.

On Iran, Lucas said the US administration would like Beijing to “privately urge the Iranians to make compromises”. But US-Iran talks remain stuck on whether to address the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran first, or its nuclear programme.

Vuksanovic said he is “very dubious” that China would take on a major mediating role. Beyond brokering the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement in 2023, he said, Beijing has preferred to be “diplomatically skilful rhetorically, without sticking out as a major conflict mediator”.

On Ukraine, Vuksanovic said Moscow sees the war as existential and believes it can win through attrition. Russia, he said, will not give up its minimum demands of full control of the Donbas and Ukraine renouncing its bid for NATO membership.

“I don’t think that this meeting will have any bearing on the outcome of the Ukraine war, which will not be resolved at a diplomatic table, but on the battlefield,” he said.

Lucas said Russia will instead try to keep Washington focused on what the Kremlin calls a Europe-wide security architecture, a framing that sidesteps a ceasefire, the territorial question and security guarantees for Kyiv.

Where Moscow and Beijing do agree, Lucas said, is in wanting the US to confine its ambitions of dominance to the Western Hemisphere. But he warned against seeing the summit as a carve-up among equals. “It’s much more a dynamic process where power is shifting, and where these leaders and their administrations are trying to preserve or even regain power,” he said.

What is the rest of the world hoping for?

Above all, stability, Lucas said.

Governments do not want Trump, weakened by the midterms, returning to a tariff war with China or disrupting their own economic ties with Beijing. The European Union faces a looming decision on its own economic relationship with China, he noted, while Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the Gulf states are already recalibrating their approach.

“They would like a little bit of space themselves where they’re not having to respond to self-inflicted crises,” Lucas said. “So they’ll want Trump to behave.” They will also hope Putin is open to some pullback in Ukraine, and that China uses its power responsibly.

Vuksanovic said countries of the Global South will welcome the three powers talking, which fits their thinking on multipolarity. But they will also bring “a healthy degree of scepticism”.

“They will primarily observe whether there is any tangible outcome which impacts their own respective interests,” he said, from conflict resolution to the global economy, energy and new technologies.