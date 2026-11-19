The appeals court’s ruling prevents a lower-court decision from taking effect, which would block Trump from ending the TPS programme.

A United States appeals court has allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to move forward for now with the removal of deportation protections for Venezuelans.

The ruling on Wednesday cancels out a previous order by a lower-court judge that required the government to restore the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of Venezuelans, which shields recipients against deportation.

The effort to end the TPS protections has proceeded despite humanitarian concerns.

Since taking office for a second term, Trump has sought to carry out what he calls the largest deportation effort in US history. Part of that agenda has been to roll back programmes like TPS.

But in September 2025, US District Judge Edward Chen blocked the expiration of TPS protections for Venezuelans, arguing that deporting those individuals would put them in harm’s way.

He also ruled that the Trump administration had overstepped its authority by seeking to shorten TPS extensions granted under the preceding president, Joe Biden. Such decisions, Chen added, needed to be taken with “careful study and analysis”.

Some 600,000 Venezuelans in the US were protected under TPS programmes.

The Supreme Court paused Chen’s ruling in October 2025. But that pause expired this month, and Chen’s order was set to take effect on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court to extend the pause before Thursday’s appeals court ruling.

The appeals court’s decision does not nix the ongoing legal challenges to Trump’s efforts to revoke TPS extensions. But it allows the administration to suspend deportation protections while the challenges make their way through court.

The Trump administration has sought to strip large numbers of immigrants of their legal protections in a bid to render them deportable. Other programmes, like humanitarian parole, have also come under the administration’s scrutiny.

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TPS allows foreign nationals already in the US to remain while conditions in their home countries are too dangerous or unstable to return to.

Humanitarian parole, meanwhile, allows people outside the US to come in on a temporary basis, often to escape similarly perilous conditions.

The Trump administration has argued that TPS designations are meant to be temporary — and that previous presidencies extended such protections without cause.

It has also maintained that conditions have improved in places like Venezuela, where a US military action on January 3 resulted in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

Human rights advocates, however, have noted that Maduro’s government remains largely intact. That leadership has been accused of abuses ranging from arbitrary imprisonment to the torture of political dissidents.

The US Department of State currently warns against travel to Venezuela, citing issues such as crime, kidnapping and poor health infrastructure.