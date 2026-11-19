Pennsylvania records eighth measles death of 2026, a day after the US formally loses its 26-year elimination status.

An unvaccinated resident of Pennsylvania has died after contracting measles, marking the eighth measles-related fatality in the northeastern state this year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the death on Wednesday and said it had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the department did not publicly identify the individual who died, it said they were a resident of Clinton County, in the centre of the state.

The latest death comes shortly after the United States formally lost its measles elimination status, a designation it held for nearly 26 years.

That status indicated that measles was not endemic to the US, meaning no single strain had circulated continuously for 12 months or more.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a branch of the World Health Organization, updated the US’s designation on Tuesday after reviewing transmission data from the country.

The US is grappling with its worst measles outbreak in more than three decades. As of November 12, the CDC had counted 5,412 confirmed cases since the start of the year.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, reported 1,589 cases across 46 of its 67 counties. The state’s health agency pledged to continue its aggressive response to the outbreak.

“Approximately 300 DOH staff are proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” the department wrote in a news release.

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The agency also said state health officials have administered more than 11,500 MMR vaccine doses in 2026, including more than 7,200 shots in pop-up clinics since the outbreak erupted in late April.

Experts say vaccine hesitancy in recent decades has contributed to the rising number of cases.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread quickly, particularly when someone coughs or sneezes. The virus can survive for up to two hours in the air, and an estimated 90 percent of those who are not immune will catch it upon exposure, according to medical authorities.

Critics point to leadership under US President Donald Trump as contributing to the measles outbreaks.

One of Trump’s cabinet officials, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, has questioned the efficacy and safety of vaccines like the MMR shot.

He also said in an interview with NewsNation that the MMR vaccine “contains a lot of aborted foetus debris and DNA particles”, an unsubstantiated claim.

Still, he encouraged vaccination in a social media post on Tuesday, following PAHO’s decision to revoke the US’s measles elimination status.

“We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles,” he wrote.

The CDC also said it remained committed to stopping measles outbreaks and regaining the country’s elimination status.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” CDC Director Erica Schwartz said.

Before taking office in early 2025, Kennedy claimed that no vaccine was “safe and effective” and promoted the discredited theory that vaccines cause autism.