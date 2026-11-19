In case filed at the ICJ in 2019, The Gambia accused Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The United Nations’s top court has found Myanmar guilty of “genocidal intent” in massacres that killed 10,000 Rohingya in its military operations in 2017.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague delivered its judgement on Thursday over the military crackdown that drove more than 730,000 mainly Muslim Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Evidence shows Myanmar forces killed some 10,000 Rohingya, ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said during a three-hour readout of the verdict.

“The Court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya ⁠civilians, perpetrated widespread acts ⁠of sexual violence as well as acts of ⁠extreme violence against children and ⁠attacked fleeing Rohingya ⁠as they sought to flee in large numbers to ‌Bangladesh,” he added.

In specific cases that he referred to, he said Myanmar had acted with “genocidal intent”.

The case was brought by the West African nation of The Gambia, which in 2019 accused Myanmar of seeking to destroy the Rohingya people. It asked the ICJ to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to put an end to any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.

Myanmar, meanwhile, has claimed its crackdown was in response to attacks by fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on police posts.

The ICJ said that the “only reasonable inference” from evidence of widespread atrocities by Myanmar security forces is that they had the intent to destroy a “substantial part” of the Rohingya minority.

Advertisement

It said Myanmar should have known that there was a risk of genocide when armed civilians participated in the military campaign. “Myanmar thus violated its obligation to prevent genocide,” it added.

More than 1.3 million Rohingya remain displaced across South and Southeast Asia, including 1.2 million in sprawling refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Conflict, shrinking humanitarian aid and dangerous sea crossings continue to leave many members of the community displaced and vulnerable.

More to come…