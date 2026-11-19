US president calls both Putin and Xi a ‘friend’ in separate meetings at APEC, ahead of rare three-way talks.

United States President Donald Trump is meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts for highly anticipated trilateral talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday in an unprecedented gathering of the world’s three superpowers.

The talks between the leaders of the world’s largest nuclear powers are unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But the meeting has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

Ahead of the trilateral gathering, Trump held separate bilateral meetings with both Xi and Putin on Thursday.

The US president described Xi as a “friend” and said Washington and Beijing enjoyed a “special relationship”.

“As long as the two of us are in charge, I don’t think we’ll have a problem,” Trump said in opening remarks at his meeting with the Chinese leader. He also boasted that “no other countries can do what we can”.

Trump said the US has done “amazing” things in the past two years, since he returned to power, while praising China for many of its gains over several years.

Xi, meanwhile, said that he remained committed to working with Trump to steer ties between their countries on the “correct course”.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have been stable and improving, Xi said to Trump at the start of their third meeting this year, which lasted for about an hour.

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“We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity,” Xi said.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Trump said the Board of Trade that he and the Chinese president agreed to form at their Beijing summit in May has brought balance to the two countries’ relationship. He said the US and China had split their tariffs in a “fair way”.

Putin ‘is my friend’

Earlier in the day, during talks with Putin, Trump also called the Russian leader a “friend”.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this,” Trump told Putin.

A video published by the White House showed the two leaders shaking hands and Trump briefly whispering to Putin at the start of their meeting.

In another video posted by the White House Rapid Response X account, Trump was shown pointing at Putin and saying, “He’s my friend.”

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the two leaders “discussed the conflict in Ukraine and bilateral relations issues”.

“The meeting between the Russian and US leaders went well,” Ushakov said, according to Russia’s state news agency TASS, adding that Putin left the talks “in an excellent” mood.

“There were no particularly significant statements made at the Putin-Trump talks; everyone is preparing for the trilateral meeting,” he added.

‘High-stakes diplomacy’

Thursday also features the main event of the APEC summit, as representatives of the 21 Pacific Rim economies gather for discussions that will include high-stakes diplomacy, Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu said, reporting from Shenzhen.

“Xi Jinping, who spoke at the banquet last night during the opening ceremony, said the discussion will centre on promoting mutual openness, innovation-driven growth and results-oriented cooperation,” said Yu.

On the US-China-Russia talks, James Bays, Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor, said that when it comes to Trump, “his personal role always matters to him”.

But, he added, “something worth bearing in mind: you have three leaders here, Trump, Xi, and Putin. Putin has been in power; he’s been in the main driving seat in Moscow for 26 years; Xi’s been there for 14 years; and they know President Trump only has 26 more months.”

Speaking to Fox News earlier on Thursday, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival. Xi greeted Air Force One on the airport tarmac on Wednesday, which contrasted with the more muted greetings offered to other leaders.

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“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody,” Trump said when asked what he wanted to get out of the trilateral summit.

Trump has insisted that nuclear arms control be a central topic of the meeting, despite Beijing’s repeated objections to talks on the issue with Washington and Moscow, which have far larger nuclear arsenals.