US President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to issue an emergency order allowing officials to strip legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants, marking the third time it has appealed to the nation’s top judicial body over the issue.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to put on hold a federal judge’s ruling that officials lacked the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden.

San Francisco-based US District Judge Edward Chen’s ruling is due to take effect on Friday unless a federal appeals court or the Supreme Court moves to suspend it. The Supreme Court previously paused Chen’s ruling in October 2025.

The Trump administration argued that reinstating TPS for Venezuelans would prevent the administration from carrying out up to 332 removal orders and require it to provide them with work authorisation. It also argued that reinstating the protections would cause “severe and immediate harm”.

If the justices do not intervene again before Friday, the administration could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention, federal attorneys wrote.

The plaintiffs who challenged the administration’s actions, including TPS holders and an advocacy group, said that since the previous Supreme Court intervention in the case, Venezuelan TPS holders have been detained, separated from children who are US citizens, deported to Venezuela, and even sent to so-called “third countries” where they have no ties.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court in June backed the administration’s separate actions ending TPS for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, giving a boost to the Republican president’s hardline approach towards immigration.

Trump clamps down on TPS

TPS is a designation that lets migrants from countries stricken by war, natural disaster or other catastrophes live and work in the US while it is unsafe for them to return to their home countries.

A person granted TPS cannot be deported, can obtain an employment authorisation document, and may be given travel authorisation. A TPS holder cannot be detained by the US over their immigration status.

The Trump administration has terminated TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Syria. But in a change in practice, the administration kept protections in place for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans whose TPS was set to expire by September 9, and for more than 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan in October.

Millions of people have fled Venezuela in recent years due to political repression and a crippling economic crisis spurred in part by US sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Before leaving office, the Biden administration had extended TPS for about 600,000 Venezuelans through October 2026.

The State Department currently warns people to reconsider travel to Venezuela due to the risk of crime, kidnapping and poor health infrastructure, among other issues.