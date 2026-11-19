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United States President Donald Trump has accused Iran of exploring chemical and biological weapons, reigniting allegations that Tehran may be planning a “dirty bomb” attack.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump said Iran was “looking at gases, looking at bio”, without providing evidence to support his claims.

Trump claimed Tehran has pivoted away from developing nuclear capabilities given that “we’ve shut them out”. “We’ll see what happens after January 1,” he said, before referring to Iranians as “nasty people”.

His comments follow a report by CNN on Tuesday citing US intelligence indicating that Iran may be developing plans to target senior officials in Trump’s administration with a chemical weapon in Washington, DC.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed concerns about a possible Iranian attack, saying the US does not face an “imminent threat”. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin echoed Rubio’s conclusion, confirming there was no indication of an upcoming attack.

But Trump did not dismiss the possibility. Asked whether people in Washington, DC, should be concerned about a potential attack, Trump said he did not believe so, but threatened retaliation if it happened.

“If it does happen, we wipe them out,” he said.

Is there evidence that Iran possesses a ‘dirty bomb’?

Iran is a signatory to the Biological Weapons Convention, but it ratified it six years before the 1979 revolution that overthrew the Pahlavi monarchy and established the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), ratified in 1997.

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Nonetheless, Western intelligence agencies have long maintained that Iran is pursuing unconventional capabilities.

According to a report by a British think tank, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), Iran’s biological weapons programme is believed to have accelerated since the Iran-Iraq War, which ended in 1988.

After Iraq extensively used chemical weapons during that conflict, Tehran resolved never again to accept such an asymmetry in unconventional capabilities, RUSI concluded. What followed was a sustained effort to develop biological agents under the cover of civilian research.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, an analyst and former British Army officer, said it would not be surprising if Iran was resorting to developing chemical weapons after US military strikes on its nuclear facilities set back its nuclear programme.

“It is also possible they are looking at biological weapons,” de Bretton-Gordon told Al Jazeera. “With the advent of AI-enabled bio weapons, they have the potential to be as devastating as nuclear weapons at a fraction of the cost and time.”

Such weapons could “replace their nuclear programme [and] be far more difficult to detect”, he added.

According to Dan Kaszeta, an associate fellow at RUSI focussing on defence against chemical, biological and radiological weapons, “this is an area where things are incredibly vague”.

“Any country with the industry, science and laboratory infrastructure that Iran has could, in theory, make chemical and biological hazards in sufficient quantity for a singular incident like a localised terrorist attack,” Kaszeta told Al Jazeera. “The underlying technology is not highly sophisticated.”

“As far as whether Iran has had a chemical or biological weapons programme has been debated for decades, ever since the Iran-Iraq war,” he added. “There have been arguments put forward on both sides of that hypothesis, without any firm conclusion.”

Jacek Siewiera, nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, separated scientific expertise operational weapons capability from the political willingness to conduct an attack.

“A research programme does not, by itself, establish the ability to carry out a particular operation abroad,” Siewiera told Al Jazeera. “A credible assessment would require corroborated information about capability, operational reach and intent. I would therefore be cautious about assigning a probability to the specific scenario described.”

Echoing WMD allegations about Iraq

This is not the first time the US has accused an enemy of possessing unconventional weapons.

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Glen Rangwala, associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge, in the UK, said: “There is a fairly extensive history of successive US administrations making unfounded allegations about countries of the Middle East possessing weapons of mass destruction (WMD).”

“It serves to raise the stakes internationally and put potential domestic critics on the back foot,” Rangwala told Al Jazeera.

Washington launched an invasion of Iraq in 2003 after claiming that Saddam Hussein’s government posed an imminent threat due to its alleged chemical, biological and nuclear programmes.

A Senate committee found the CIA and others in George W Bush’s administration manipulated evidence to justify the occupation of Iraq, calling the operation a “whitewash for the White House.”

No stockpiles of banned weapons, nor evidence of a programme to develop any, were ever found in Iraq following the US-led military action.

Rangwala said this tendency to level accusations against rivals has been matched by “an extensive history of successive US administrations not acknowledging how some of its allies in the Middle East have or host WMD”.

“There are good reasons to be concerned about proliferation, but not only on one side of the balance,” he added.