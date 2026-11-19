The lower Seoul High Court will now retry the case based on the Supreme Court’s legal interpretation of insurrection.

South Korea’s Supreme Court has ⁠⁠overturned the 15-year prison sentence of former Prime ⁠⁠Minister Han Duck-soo for his role in the brief imposition of martial law two years ago, sending the case back ⁠⁠to a lower court.

A majority of justices found shortcomings in the lower court’s assessment of Han’s actions before former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration, particularly his proposal to convene a Cabinet meeting that could have given legitimacy to the president’s decision.

The justices said it was difficult to establish whether Han had intended to undermine the Constitution, given the urgent circumstances at the time.

The special prosecution team for Han’s case said in a statement that they respect the ⁠⁠court’s ruling.

The lower Seoul High Court will now retry the case based on the Supreme Court’s legal interpretation.

In the aftermath of the imposition of martial law, former President Yoon was impeached and removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025.

A presidential election two months later brought Lee Jae Myung to power.

Yoon’s 2024 decree plunged the country into chaos, but lasted only about six hours as opposition lawmakers scrambled to overturn the decision.

Han, 77, one of several top officials sentenced over the short-lived martial law bid, was handed a 23-year jail term in January for his involvement, which the court said threatened “the constitutional order” and amounted to insurrection.

An appeals court then reduced the sentence to 15 years in May, citing Han’s “more than 50 years as a public official prior to the martial law declaration”.

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Han has denied wrongdoing in relation to ⁠⁠all charges except one for perjury. He said last year that while he regretted not being able to stop Yoon from declaring martial law, he “never agreed to it or tried to help”.

Yoon, meanwhile, has ⁠⁠denied wrongdoing and said he exercised his powers as president. He was convicted of insurrection in February and sentenced to life in ⁠⁠prison.

He has appealed and awaits that ruling, which ⁠⁠is scheduled for January.