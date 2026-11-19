Somalia says the UAE is interfering in its internal affairs with actions that amount to an ‘open invasion’.

Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and withdrew its envoy from Abu Dhabi.

Announcing the measures on Thursday, Somali officials accused the UAE of violations of Somalia’s sovereignty that amounted to an “open invasion”.

“Measures will be taken against ‌anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia,” Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the state-run news agency.

“All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis,” he said.

Mohamud did not provide additional information on what provoked the expulsion.

There was no immediate response from the UAE foreign ministry.

On Tuesday, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of giving economic and political support to regional Somali governments to oppose the federal government.

According to the Somalia National News Agency, Mohamud said Abu Dhabi signed agreements related to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo with regional administrations and without the Federal Government.

He also said that the UAE helped to establish military bases and forces outside Somalia’s national command while the army is fighting the al-Shabab armed group and had given political and financial support that fuelled disputes inside the country.

The UAE, which has helped fund and train Somalia’s military in the past and has backed ports and other commercial ventures there, has long denied meddling in the country’s affairs.

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Rising tensions

Expelling the UAE ambassador is the strongest measure Mogadishu has taken against Abu Dhabi since it annulled every agreement with the gulf state earlier this year.

In January, Somalia cancelled all agreements with the UAE, including port deals and defence and security ‌cooperation, ⁠citing “harmful actions” that undermine the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The UAE has long leveraged its wealth to expand its influence across the Horn of Africa, using a mix of economic, military and diplomatic clout to assert ⁠regional power.

The UAE trained ⁠hundreds of Somali troops from 2014 to 2018, and still pays salaries and provides logistics for around 3,400 Somali military police and special forces troops in and around the capital, according ⁠to senior Somali sources.