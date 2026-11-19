Share Six killed in suspected gas explosion at Georgia apartment building on social media

Six people, including a child, have been killed after a suspected natural gas explosion caused part of a five-storey apartment building to collapse in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, according to the AFP news agency.

The blast struck the residential building in the suburban Ponichala district on Thursday morning, trapping several residents beneath the rubble.

Georgian Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili said rescuers had recovered six bodies from the wreckage, including that of a young child.

A three-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble after several hours of rescue operations, prompting applause from onlookers gathered at the scene.

Emergency Management Service chief Teimuraz Mgebrishvili said one of the women found dead was believed to be the girl’s mother, according to AFP.

Doctors at Ingorokva University Clinic said the rescued girl was in stable condition and scans had revealed no serious traumatic injuries, Georgian Public Broadcaster (1TV) reported.

An 11-year-old boy was also being treated in intensive care, although his condition was described as relatively stable, according to the broadcaster.

Tamazashvili said preliminary findings indicated that the explosion occurred on the fifth floor when a resident attempted to switch on a gas heater.

However, gas supplier Tbilisi Energy said the apartment identified as the likely source of the explosion had been registered as unoccupied and had recorded no gas consumption over the past year, according to 1TV. The company said it had not yet been able to inspect the damaged property.

Advertisement

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said authorities would temporarily relocate 28 families, comprising more than 100 residents, to hotels after structural assessments found two sections of the building unsafe, according to Georgia’s Interpressnews agency.

Prosecutor Levan Vepkhvadze said a criminal investigation had been launched into possible violations of safety regulations.