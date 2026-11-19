The resolution was defeated 51-48. Three Republicans broke rank, voting for the measure.

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United States Senate Republicans have voted against a measure that would have required President Donald Trump to end the war on Iran or seek congressional approval to continue military action, reaffirming their support for the conflict despite recent electoral losses widely attributed in part to public opposition to the war.

The resolution was defeated on Thursday 51 to 48. Senators voted largely along party lines. In September, the House of Representatives passed it 220 to 204.

The resolution, introduced under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, sought to direct Trump to remove US forces from hostilities with Iran.

Three Republicans – Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky – voted with Democrats in favour of the measure. Only one Democrat, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted against it. Fetterman has distanced himself from the Democratic Party and has expressed support for Israel and the war on Iran.

Thursday’s vote was the latest in a series of congressional attempts to curb Trump’s authority to order the US military into hostilities with Iran without authorisation from Congress. A similar measure passed the Senate in June, but subsequent efforts to restrict the president’s military authority failed. The resolution did not have the force of law and was largely symbolic.

Trump never sought congressional authorisation to wage war on Iran, although the US Constitution gives Congress the sole authority to declare war.

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The vote also came amid mounting evidence of public dissatisfaction with the conflict. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published after the midterms found that 71 percent of Americans supported Congress passing legislation to end the war on Iran, including 93 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Republicans.

A separate YouGov poll found that 44 percent of Americans were less likely to support candidates who backed the war, compared with 13 percent who were more likely to do so.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, a longtime advocate for restoring Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions to go to war, urged lawmakers to support the resolution. He argued that the election results reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the conflict and the rising cost of food, fuel and other goods.

“The unpopularity was made absolutely, manifestly clear in the election results of November 3,” Kaine said ahead of the vote.