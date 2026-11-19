Aid group says one third of violations against children worldwide were in occupied Palestinian territory.

Children in Gaza face dangers “unmatched” anywhere in the world after three years of war, with at least 20,000 killed, according to the aid group Save the Children.

The warning came in the group’s annual global report on Thursday – the same day Israel’s military told the AFP news agency it had finished a ground operation in central Gaza that began a day earlier, despite a “ceasefire” that took effect more than a year ago.

Save the Children said almost one third of the tens of thousands of attacks and violations against children recorded worldwide last year took place in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It counted nearly 12,500 cases – mostly attacks on hospitals and schools, and denial of aid.

“This report is showing very clearly that what happened and what continues to happen in Gaza are violations at a scale that we haven’t seen,” Regional Director Ahmad Alhendawi told the AP news agency.

He said conditions have shown little improvement this year, and that many surviving children are injured and have lost their parents.

The report found that denial of humanitarian aid is the fastest-growing violation against children worldwide. Verified incidents rose from 509 in 2015 to 8,322 in 2025 – almost one per hour on average – and more than 70 percent of them targeted Palestinian children.

Killings and maimings made up the largest share of violations since 2005, with 171,712 verified cases, and more than 70 percent were recorded in four countries, plus the occupied Palestinian territory.

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Children waiting for treatment

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 300 children have died while waiting for Israeli permission to leave for life-saving treatment, including at least 90 with cancer. Another 5,400 are on medical travel lists awaiting approval. In February, it reported that 1,360 patients had died awaiting permits since the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed in May 2024.

Displaced resident Riad Abou Shamel, 65, told AP that Gaza’s children “are deprived of the bare minimum in life”.

“They go to the market and can barely bring back half a cucumber or half an apple,” he said.

Israel ends incursion

Israel’s military told AFP that its first broad ground offensive since a “ceasefire” was signed more than a year ago “is complete”.

The new operation was launched in central Gaza on Wednesday, and went beyond the “Yellow Line” to dismantle a tunnel the Israelis claimed posed an “immediate and direct threat” to its troops.

The “Yellow Line” demarcates the Israeli-occupied area of Gaza, and was established under the truce agreed by Israel and Hamas in October 2025.

Hamas called the two-day operation a “blatant ceasefire violation”.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the “ceasefire” began, according to an AFP tally of Gaza Health Ministry data.

Israel did not immediately comment on Save the Children’s report, the AP said.