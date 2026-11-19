Material damage was reported after ​debris fell following the latest Houthi strikes launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it has intercepted missiles fired towards Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s southern region after a loud boom was heard in ⁠the capital.

The attacks on Thursday are the latest in weeks of strikes by the Yemeni armed group targeting Saudi military, civilian and oil infrastructure.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major-General Turki al-Maliki said on X that its forces “dealt with” a Houthi missile threat launched towards Riyadh.

An initial assessment showed debris had fallen and that material damage had been reported, he added, saying the extent ⁠⁠of the damage was still being determined.

Hours later, in a separate post, the spokesman said air defences intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), towards the southern region, bordering Yemen.

The coalition said it had earlier also destroyed a ballistic missile launchpad used in the attempted attacks on Riyadh.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for targeting vital sites in the Saudi capital on Thursday, including the international airport and the financial centre, as well as Khamis Mushait and Abha city in the south, where alerts were sounded.

A Saudi aircraft, meanwhile, carried out air raids on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa, earlier on Thursday, the group-run Saba news agency reported, without providing further details.

The latest attacks in Saudi Arabia coincided with an announcement by Yemeni government forces that they carried out about 750 air strikes and operations against the Houthis on several fronts, including in Taiz and Lahij, where the humanitarian situation is worsening day by day.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said in a statement that “more than 330,000 people, including an estimated 174,000 children, have been displaced since the beginning of the renewed military escalations”.

“The number of casualties is likely to increase as renewed fighting continues around densely populated areas, particularly in Taiz” and Lahij, UNICEF said.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision designating the Houthi group a “terrorist” organisation on Thursday. It said anyone who cooperates with the group will face prosecution and punishment, with penalties that could include execution or prison terms of 30 years or more, Al Jazeera’s Yasser Hassan reported from Taiz.

Humanitarian organisations have released new figures on the casualties in the war, as fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has intensified since the group captured strategic areas along Yemen’s Red Sea coast last month.

The World Health Organization said this week that the death toll from the latest escalation that began in August has reached 2,260, with 10,519 wounded.

The renewed conflict between the two sides ⁠has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted the exchange of attacks ⁠between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of the country.