Russian President Vladimir Putin has used his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to pitch investments in the country’s Arctic regions, as Moscow hopes to spearhead year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which is currently confined to the summer months.

“I am confident that the business community and investors from APEC economies will fully appreciate the opportunities emerging in the Russian market – and, naturally, will take advantage of them,” Putin said on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, according to Russian media.

The package proposed by the Russian president to support this includes tax breaks on profits, property and land, as well as reduced payroll contributions and preferential leases, Russian media reported.

His APEC speech follows Putin’s remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok in September, when he also outlined plans to make navigation along the NSR year-round as well as to introduce new measures to expand transport, energy and technological infrastructure.

Russia has been developing the Arctic shipping corridor which connects its northern ports to the Pacific region. But Putin’s efforts to turn the NSR into an important artery of global trade have raised concerns about geopolitical and security challenges, as well as environmental risks for the fragile Arctic environment.

What is the Arctic route and why is Russia betting on it?

The Arctic shipping lane runs for about 5,600km (3,480 miles) along Russia’s northern coast, from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the west to the Bering Strait in the east. But it is only navigable for a few weeks of the year when the ice melts during the summer.

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A more reliable shipping route through the Arctic could ease global trade, which is currently hampered by the Middle East crisis that has paralysed critical waterways, including the Bab al-Mandeb strait on the edge of the Red Sea, which feeds into the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. Shipping companies have become increasingly interested in alternative trade routes amid these heightened security concerns.

China announced its own new shipping route through the Arctic Ocean in August, dubbed the “Ice Silk Road”, which also takes in Russia’s NSR.

Climate change, which has contributed to major melting in the Arctic, is making the route more navigable for longer stretches of the year, raising its prospects as a viable alternative to existing shipping corridors.

The layer of frozen seawater that caps the Arctic Ocean, which melts through the summer to its annual low in September, has reached record lows. This year, according to NASA, it shrank to its lowest on satellite record.

Can Putin succeed in turning the Russian Arctic into a global trade route?

It might be trickier than it seems. While a changing climate is slowly transforming the Arctic, experts say the region remains largely impervious.

“Harsh climate, low visibility, short windows of navigation opportunities, drifting ice will remain serious obstacles for a large-scale commercial traffic,” Andrey Todorov, a researcher at the Netherlands Institute for the Law of the Sea (NILOS), told Al Jazeera.

“Any serious consideration of shipping through NSR will require not only investing in ice-capable vessels, which will be not as efficient and commercially viable in non-polar waters, but also experienced and knowledgeable masters, crew and operators.”

Todorov said he expects navigation along this route to remain “very niche and limited”, serving mainly Russia’s goal of transporting mineral resources extracted in the Arctic to the world market. At most, the analyst predicted, “a very small portion of transit container traffic, on a scale far from comparable to that of the traditional southern routes”.

Ksenia Vakhrusheva, Arctic project adviser at the Bellona Environmental Transparency Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, said Putin has been seeking to attract Chinese investments in the Arctic because Moscow doesn’t have the financial resources to carry the project through.

European sanctions on Russia’s energy sector have made it more urgent for Moscow to ship oil and gas to Asian markets through alternative shipping lanes, as Russian and Ukrainian forces target cargo ships in the Black Sea.

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While China has been keen to “keep an eye” on the Arctic, Vakhrusheva said turning the NSR into a global maritime trade route does not appear realistic. “Everyone understands that route is under full control of Russia,” she said. “I don’t think that other players, including China, want to be dependent on a single country.”

Pavel Devyatkin, senior associate and leadership group member at The Arctic Institute, however, said he is confident that Asia-Pacific partners like China, Japan and South Korea would take up Putin’s call to increase participation and further route development.

“At the same time, the concerns are real: there is limited search-and-rescue capacity, environmental risks from heavier traffic, and the danger of the Arctic being drawn into geopolitical confrontation,” he said.

What could opening up the Northern Sea Route mean for the Arctic?

From an environmental point of view, more shipping could increase black carbon emissions and exacerbate the effects of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss in the fragile Arctic.

A 2024 review by the Ocean & Coastal Management journal on the impact of Arctic shipping on the region’s environment showed a negative impact on water bodies, air emissions and wildlife.

The melting ice is also exposing a new geopolitical fault line.

Much of the NSR runs through Russia’s economic zone, where it regulates navigation. Russia and China are strengthening cooperation to develop the route, while United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Washington must take over Greenland to prevent Moscow and Beijing from dominating the Arctic. In September, the US, Denmark and Greenland signed a deal on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, granting Washington a greater military presence on the continent-sized Arctic island.

Trump’s repeated threats to take over the Danish territory in the lead-up to that have strained US relations with European allies.