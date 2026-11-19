Families in Nuseirat spend the night without shelter, while many fear returning despite Israel announcing the end of its raid.

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Nuseirat, Gaza Strip – For the 13th time, Suhail al-Mashharawi has been forced to flee. The 50-year-old Palestinian and his family of eight spent the night in a schoolyard in central Gaza, without blankets, bedding or enough clothing to protect his children from the cold.

Thousands of Palestinians have once again been forced to abandon their makeshift shelters as Israeli forces launched a major ground operation in the enclave, the first major offensive publicly announced by the military since a ceasefire was agreed in October 2025.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military issued forced evacuation orders covering three blocks north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, saying its troops were targeting a suspected Hamas tunnel.

The military announced on Thursday that it had completed its operation and reopened Salah al-Din Street, Gaza’s main north-south thoroughfare.

While some Palestinians began returning to check on their belongings, others stayed away, saying that sporadic gunfire continued and the road remained unsafe.

For al-Mashharawi, the operation ended a year of relative stability, forcing him and his family to abandon their tent and seek refuge at a nearby educational centre.

He described the conditions there as “dire”, saying his family had received no humanitarian assistance and had no idea how long they would have to stay.

‘Fleeing death into the unknown’

About 6,000 Palestinians fled the area on Wednesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said.

Israel said the operation targeted a tunnel that threatened its troops. Hamas condemned the incursion as a violation of the ceasefire, while the Israeli military accused the group of violating the agreement.

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More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza health authorities.

About 1.4 million Palestinians across Gaza now live in tents or makeshift shelters, according to United Nations humanitarian figures.

Ismail Younis, who manages a camp for displaced people in the al-Mufti area, said bullets penetrated the tents during the operation, with a quadcopter flying over the camp, prompting families to flee quickly.

“The families left without having a specific destination, or an alternative place for them to take refuge,” he said. “Their main concern was to save their lives and the lives of their children, in light of the escalating gunfire and continued shelling.”

Amna al-Qassas, 49, was one of those who had to rapidly flee her camp in Nuseirat when the forced evacuation came. She had time to pack only a small bag containing her family’s identification documents.

Al-Qassas fled with 10 family members, leaving behind the tent and possessions she had managed to salvage during an earlier displacement from the Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

She told Al Jazeera that displacement had become a “recurring nightmare”, taking her family back to square one and destroying what little sense of security they had regained.

Now, they were being forced to leave again. “We have not had time to think … our only concern was to escape death, even if it meant fleeing into the unknown,” she said.

Unable to find a vehicle to transport her belongings, al-Qassas left everything behind. She fears the destruction of her shelter could leave her with nothing to return to.