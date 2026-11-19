The US defence secretary praised security cooperation with Colombia as the country joins the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition.

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Bogota, Colombia – United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has hailed the White House’s close alliance with far-right Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella during a brief visit to the capital, Bogota.

The US envoy met with top officials on Wednesday to discuss cooperation against organised crime and drug trafficking in the region.

They also announced Colombia as the likely host of next year’s meeting of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (AC3).

“It was an excellent meeting, and we’re completely on the same page. And I think the reason we’re on the same page is because both of our countries are led by strong, clear leaders,” Hegseth told reporters on Wednesday.

The US defence secretary landed at an Air Force base in Bogota around 1pm local time (18:00 GMT) Wednesday, before having a closed-door meeting with Colombian Defence Minister Jorge Mora and the General Commander of the Armed Forces Erik Rodriguez.

The military leaders discussed the difficulties of combatting the armed groups active in Colombia, particularly along the border with Venezuela, and the mounting challenge posed by their use of advanced drones, according to local media reports.

De la Espriella, a political outsider, was elected on a promise to crush Colombia’s cartels through military force. Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a political risk consultancy, said the president will require US support to achieve his goals.

“Colombia’s fiscal situation suggests that the government needs as much assistance as it can get,” argued the analyst.

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Though no new funding commitments materialised during the visit, Hegseth presided over the formal delivery of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane, used to transport troops and cargo, to the Colombian Air Force.

“We’ve partnered more deeply with Colombia than ever before, and now we are just enhancing that cooperation and that partnership,” Hegseth told reporters.

Standing next to Hegseth at a news conference, Mora also announced that Colombia would host next year’s meeting of the AC3, also known as the Shield of the Americas.

Launched in March, the AC3 serves as an alliance of US-aligned nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, aimed at combatting organised crime through a military-centred approach.

Colombia only recently joined the coalition when de la Espriella – who was endorsed by Trump – took power in August, replacing leftist Gustavo Petro, who regularly clashed with the White House.

The Trump administration has been pressuring members of the alliance to allow US strikes on their territory, as it seeks to expand its bombing campaign against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to land operations.

Though Hegseth announced at an August AC3 summit in Panama that de la Espriella had authorised joint military operations, The New York Times reported yesterday that the Colombian president had since shot down the idea of direct US intervention in Colombia.

The New York Times also reported that Hegseth shortened his visit to Colombia as a result of the rejection of a bilateral military agreement.

Both Hegseth and de la Espriella described the report as “false”, highlighting ongoing close collaboration between the two militaries.

But de la Espriella noted that the move would require congressional approval, something that would be difficult, given unfavourable public opinion.

Guzman noted that Colombia’s rejection of direct US strikes likely deals a blow to the White House’s hopes for direct intervention against drug traffickers.

“Colombia is at the centre, the keystone of the strategy. So that’s quite a disappointment for [the Trump administration], I can imagine,” he said.

Hegseth also visited Venezuela on Wednesday, where he signed a bilateral deal pledging US military support for Caracas. He later departed Colombia for Ecuador and is also scheduled to make a brief stop in Honduras.