A week after a fizzled impeachment bid, analysts say Hegseth continues to face backlash for his leadership at Pentagon.

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In the wake of the United States midterm elections, attention has turned to whether Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will be able to preserve his cabinet-level position once Congress’s new Democratic majorities are sworn in.

Already, the Fox News host-turned-military-chief has faced mounting calls for his removal from office.

But analysts question the extent to which Hegseth’s impeachment would affect military policy under President Donald Trump.

“Ultimately, the secretary of defence is a powerful participant in shaping a war,” said Jasmine El-Gamal, a former Middle East adviser in the Pentagon.

El-Gamal, however, believes targeting Hegseth alone would not be enough to secure accountability for decisions like launching the US-Israel war on Iran.

Hegseth holds significant power in directing the US war effort, she explained, but he also works hand-in-hand with the president and his advisers.

“Calling him merely an ‘executor’ understates that power, while calling him its sole architect understates the president’s power and obscures where particular decisions were actually made,” El-Gamal said.

Facing impeachment

Since he was sworn in on January 25, 2025, Hegseth has overseen some of Trump’s most controversial international campaigns, including the war on Iran and a series of deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Both campaigns have been accused of violating international law. The Iran war, in particular, became a political albatross for Trump’s Republican Party during the midterm race.

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A poll earlier this month found that 44 percent of US voters said they were less likely to vote for a midterm candidate who supported the war.

That number dwarfed the 13 percent who said they were more inclined to vote for such a candidate, by a ratio of more than three to one.

The Democratic Party scored a thumping victory in the November 3 midterms, flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate from Republican control.

Less than a week later, Hegseth faced a push for impeachment, led by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

Among the eight articles of impeachment Massie filed were accusations that Hegseth had dismantled fundamental safeguards to protect civilian lives, leading to incidents like the bombing of an elementary school in Minab, Iran, that killed at least 120 children.

But the impeachment proceedings were shelved on November 10, after the Republicans’ lame-duck majority in the House voted 211 to 204 to block the measure. Eleven Democrats were absent for the vote.

Scrutiny of Pentagon chiefs

Hegseth is hardly the first Pentagon chief to face pressure to leave office following a dismal election for his party.

In November 2006, Republicans likewise suffered a midterm rout amid a groundswell of voter ire over the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both chambers of Congress that year flipped to Democratic control.

Within a day of the vote, then-President George W Bush announced that his defence secretary, the late Donald Rumsfeld, would resign. He cited the Iraq war in his remarks.

“I recognise that many Americans voted last night to register their displeasure with the lack of progress being made there,” Bush said of the conflict.

Hegseth, however, has resisted calls for his resignation. In a five-minute video posted two days after the midterms, Hegseth dismissed his critics as “deep-state radicals” obsessed with “political theatre”.

“They attack us because we are effective. It’s not going to work. We will not back down,” Hegseth said. “We put America and the war-fighter first, always and without apology. And that fight continues in the lame-duck Congress.”

His message of defiance included an appeal for the military to “stay the course”, including in the war against Iran.

“I’ll assure you, we have only just begun to fight,” Hegseth added. “We are more determined than ever, more resolute than ever to finish what we have started.”

A key role in the war

Some of the criticism, however, has come from within Hegseth’s own party. Vice President JD Vance, for instance, said the “real reason” the Republicans lost the midterms is “obvious to almost everyone”.

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“The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote on social media.

Hala Rharrit, a former US diplomat who spent 18 years in the State Department, was among the officials who resigned before Trump took office for his second term, in protest of the US involvement in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

She explained that Hegseth would have been critical in guiding some of the Iran war’s most divisive moments.

The bombing of the Minab elementary school, for example, took place on February 28, the first day of the conflict.

Rharrit said Hegseth and other senior Department of Defense (DOD) officials would have drawn up the initial strike lists before advising Trump on the targets for final approval.

“I suspect that Trump would not get into the granularities of which targets to strike on day one,” Rharrit told Al Jazeera.

“Hegseth and others in DOD had a lot to do with those precise decisions, which also runs through lawyers.”

She also drew a line between decisions taken by Hegseth and Trump and the losses the US and its allies have endured since the war began.

Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli attacks with strikes across the Middle East. At least 23 US service members have died in the conflict, and 865 were wounded.

“Ultimately, they are both responsible, not just for the strikes in Iran, but also for making American service members and diplomats throughout the region sitting ducks,” said Rharrit.

Congress reasserting its authority?

Throughout the war, Congress has had the power to pull the emergency cord and stop the fighting, according to Brian Finucane, who served as a legal adviser in the State Department from 2011 to 2021.

Under the Constitution, “the overwhelming bulk of war powers belong” to the members of Congress, he said.

He sees the midterm results, in part, as a backlash to the Trump administration’s expansive use of executive power.

After all, critics say officials like Hegseth have offered Congress relatively little transparency in the military’s overseas actions.

“We’ve seen sort of the apex of presidential unilateralism under Trump,” Finucane said. “I think it has reminded Americans of why the Constitution gives Congress, not one man, the power to take the country to war.”

The incoming Democrat-led Congress has pledged to use its power to check Trump’s war-making powers and confront Hegseth over his policies.

In the final days of the midterm race, Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who is now in line to become the first Black speaker of the House, told supporters that Hegseth’s days were numbered.

“In the majority, one of the first things we’re going to do is run Pete Hegseth out of town,” Jeffries said.

He has since described himself as a “hard yes” on impeachment proceedings against the Pentagon chief.

But El-Gamal cautioned against treating the impeachment vote as the only path to accountability.

“Impeachment is just one constitutional accountability mechanism,” said El-Gamal.

She pointed to congressional investigations and the legislature’s “power of the purse” — its authority over federal spending — as two other avenues for reining in Hegseth and Trump.

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El-Gamal added that November’s blocked impeachment motion “was not an acquittal nor a vote resolving the allegations” of war crimes in Iran and elsewhere. She anticipates the new Congress, once sworn in, will continue to pursue those allegations.