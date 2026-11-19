North Korea can produce both highly enriched uranium and weapons-grade plutonium at its facilities, according to the IAEA.

North Korea is expanding a nuclear facility for enriching uranium, according to the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

An existing facility at the Yongbyon nuclear centre has been further expanded in the last couple of months, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

This comes as US President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while he is in Asia for an APEC leaders’ summit in China.

“Since mid-September 2026, a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction with the new extension externally complete by late October 2026,” Grossi said in a statement to the IAEA’s board of governors.

“The ongoing expansion of the DPRK’s uranium enrichment program remains extremely worrying,” he added, using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang has not allowed IAEA inspectors into the country for years. The IAEA, nevertheless, keeps watch on North Korea’s nuclear facilities, including through satellite imagery and open-source information.

North Korea has called its Yongbyon complex “the heart” of its nuclear programme. Nuclear weapons can be built using either highly enriched uranium or weapons-grade plutonium, and North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui last week stressed that possessing such weapons was “the strongest guarantee” of his country’s sovereignty. Choe rejected the recent demand for North Korea’s complete nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven (G7) economically powerful democracies.

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Disarmament of the global nuclear weapons arsenal is likely to be a topic at the trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Shenzhen, at Trump’s request.

While Trump expressed interest in meeting with Kim, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said no meeting was yet scheduled with the North Korean leader during Trump’s Asia visit. However, he added that the president is prepared to begin a new dialogue with Pyongyang.