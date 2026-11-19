Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used the weeks since Israel’s October 27 election to launch a series of attacks on his opponents, and has called into question the legitimacy of the vote’s result.

The longtime Israeli leader is likely on his way out of power – as long as the country’s opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, can form a viable government.

That may involve leaning on parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, and Netanyahu has taken the opportunity to use that to tarnish the reputations of the Arab parties, and baselessly accuse them of cheating in the elections.

The environment that Netanyahu has helped generate has led to right-wing protesters threatening civil war, and critics have also accused him of deliberately fomenting war with Iran to retain office.

Separately, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, led by Netanyahu’s ally David Zini, reportedly sought permission to tap the phones of five Arab lawmakers over suspected foreign interference, and to have politicians who are Palestinian citizens of Israel arrested on election day, requests the attorney general rejected.

Opposition leaders including Yair Lapid and Joint List chief Yousef Jabareen said the measures were evidence of an “attempted coup”. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are said to be investigating whether the prime minister’s office itself fabricated the allegations of vote-buying.

For analysts and a number of Israel’s politicians, Netanyahu’s actions reflect an overriding determination to stay in power, or, failing that, engineer a government that is reliant on the support of him and his allies.

High stakes

Netanyahu faces numerous threats to both his legacy and even his freedom that, without the kind of influence he has wielded as prime minister, could prove far-reaching.

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Calls for a state inquiry into Netanyahu and his government’s failings in the run-up to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel have persisted for almost as long as the genocidal war Israel launched on Gaza in response. Those calls have grown more urgent following a series of reports suggesting that Netanyahu had been personally warned by senior Egyptian and Emirati officials about a potential attack. Establishing a state inquiry also featured prominently on the legislative slate of the parliament’s new session last week.

Similarly, both the war in Gaza and the constitutional crisis triggered by Netanyahu’s attempts to weaken judicial oversight over the government have provided useful cover against the corruption charges he has faced since 2019. Accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, Netanyahu has seen his trial, running since May 2020, repeatedly delayed by his duties as prime minister. If found guilty, Netanyahu could face a prison sentence of up to a decade.

“Netanyahu is behaving like a wounded animal,” said Israeli analyst Ahron Bregman, of King’s College London. “For him, losing the elections is not just a political but also a personal matter, not least because of his corruption trial, which could result in him being sent to jail. Losing the premiership is losing his shield. Hence, for Netanyahu, nothing is off the table.”

Risk of violence

The chance of political violence in Israel has increased. In the days after the election, right-wing protesters gathered outside Eisenkot’s home, warning him not to form a government with the Arab-led parties, and calling him a “traitor”.

And in a letter shared publicly, Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod, a former head of Haifa’s rabbinical court, evoked the religious edict of din rodef, the “law of the pursuer”, the same principle invoked by Yigal Amir to justify his killing of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 over the Oslo Accords agreement with the Palestinians.

“The longer it takes for Eisenkot to form a government, the higher the risk of political violence becomes,” said Ofer Cassif, a member of parliament representing the left-wing Hadash party. “Netanyahu is willing to do anything, and I mean anything, to stay in power. He’s a psychopath. People on the right talk about civil war, and I’m not ready to discount that … Netanyahu built a cult around him, and it may easily raise arms against his rivals.”

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It remains unclear what, if any, immediate legal consequences Netanyahu may face for his alleged efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election.

Aides accused of passing false information to the police on the eve of the election could face criminal scrutiny, while Shin Bet chief Zini could see both his agency’s independence and his own position fundamentally undermined by allegedly participating in efforts to subvert the democratic process.

“Netanyahu battles for his survival and doesn’t care if those around him disappear into oblivion, but he might not succeed this time,” said Yossi Mekelberg, a senior consulting fellow at Chatham House. “He doesn’t care about them, or even his political legacy. All he cares about is survival, about fighting for the next day and trying to cling on, no matter what the cost.”