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Police are investigating after a mosque was set on fire in al-Dahi, a village in northern Israel where Palestinian citizens of Israel live.

The attack near the city of Afula on Thursday came after a car-ramming late on Wednesday targeted another city that is home to Palestinian citizens of Israel.

A slate of politicians have blamed the mosque attack on “incitement” by the camp of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“An investigation has been opened into the suspected arson of a room in the lower part of a mosque in the village of al-Dahi and the spraying of graffiti on a nearby street,” police said in a statement.

“The Israel Police takes any attempt to harm religious symbols very seriously and will act decisively and without compromise to bring the suspects to justice,” they added.

The mosque’s imam, Khaled al-Zoubi, said he had seen “smoke and a fire” when he arrived for dawn prayer on Thursday.

“We came to the mosque, and there was smoke and fire burning from the bottom part of the mosque,” he said, explaining that the mosque has two floors.

“Three masked individuals came from the woods on the mountain we have here; they tried to enter the inside of the mosque, the first floor, but there was an iron gate there, so they couldn’t get in.

“They went down from this area, entered, and broke the window of the mosque’s ground floor, and they had an incendiary bottle with them; they threw it, of course, and burned the mosque from below,” he recounted.

Senior Hamas official Abdul Rahman Shadid said attackers set fire to the mosque early on Thursday and wrote racist slogans on its walls. Photos from the AFP news agency showed graffiti reading “revenge” scrawled on the walls of buildings near the mosque.

‘Extremist settler militias’

“Setting a mosque on fire is a heinous hate crime. This is not Jewish and it is not Israeli,” said Yair Lapid, a leading member of the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

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“The rampant incitement against Arab Israelis must stop,” he wrote on X, pointing to Netanyahu’s right-wing camp.

Yair Golan, who heads the left-leaning Democrats party, described the incident as “Jewish terrorism”.

“It is the consequence of the campaign of incitement Netanyahu and his government are waging against Arab citizens of Israel,” he said.

The head of the Arab-majority Joint List, Youssef Jabareen, visited the village of al-Dahi on Thursday.

“We hold Netanyahu and his entire cabinet, and all the extremists with him, responsible for translating their dangerous incitement into reality through attacks on our people,” said Jabareen.

Mansour Abbas, a member of Israel’s Knesset and Ra’am chairman, also condemned the attack.

“A hate crime, an act of terror, and the desecration of a holy place. This is not an isolated incident, but a direct result of the far right’s incitement campaign against Arab citizens,” he said. “I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu – stop the incitement. Granting legitimacy to violence endangers human life.”

Hamas condemned the attack that it blamed on “settler gangs”.

The attack reflects “the scale of organised terrorism carried out by extremist settler militias under the protection of the right-wing occupation government,” Hamas official Shadid said.

He added that such attacks were intended to “displace our people and empty the land of its inhabitants” through killing, burning and intimidation.

The attack came shortly after Israeli police arrested a man suspected of carrying out a ramming attack in Kaf Qasim, another city where Palestinian citizens of Israel live, late on Wednesday.

Eight people were injured in that attack. A Palestinian civil society organisation said the suspect is an Israeli settler. Police also said they had opened an investigation.