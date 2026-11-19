A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship has been convicted in the United States on charges stemming from the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, following a nearly eight-week trial in a federal court in Miami.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 68, was found guilty on Wednesday on all eight charges, including conspiring to kill the Caribbean nation’s president, who was shot dead in his home on July 7, 2021.

Prosecutors said in court records that the scheme to kill Moise, 53, included paying about two dozen foreign mercenaries with money obtained from US government programmes that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said South Florida was a hub for planning and financing the plot to oust Moise and install a president of the conspirators’ choosing.

Sanon acknowledged in trial testimony that he was in communication at one point with people trying to replace Moise, but said the group had moved on to another candidate long before the assassination. He denied any knowledge of plans to kill the president and maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

He was arrested in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, days after the assassination. According to a report by local police seen by the Reuters news agency, when officers searched his residence, they found eight vehicle registration plates, 19 passports and 12 mobile phones, as well as 30 boxes of ammunition and 12 pistol holsters.

Moise’s widow, Martine Moise – a key witness in the trial – was flown to Florida for treatment for bullet wounds she sustained in the attack. She has now registered as a presidential candidate for Haiti’s 2027 general election, the first in more than 10 years.

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Sanon, who remains in federal custody, showed little reaction as the jury verdict was announced. He faces up to life in prison and is set to be sentenced on February 10.

His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defence team was disappointed and would file an appeal at the appropriate time. Prosecutors declined to comment after the verdict.

US prosecutors have charged more than 40 people with crimes related to the assassination, and a dozen have been convicted, including five who are serving life sentences.

A new list of indictments released by US prosecutors in September included four people whose names were redacted.

Seven more people have been charged for their roles in facilitating the funding of the assassination plot and helping those responsible evade justice after the killing, including Vitel’homme Innocent, a gang leader tied to the kidnapping of 17 US and Canadian missionaries later in 2021. He has yet to be arrested.

Those still to face trial include Joseph Felix Badio, a former government anti-corruption official whom other suspects’ defence lawyers have accused of masterminding the operation, and 17 Colombian former soldiers flown in from Haiti in September.

Assassination plunges Haiti into turmoil

Haiti has not had a president since authorities said a squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers impersonating US Drug Enforcement Administration agents killed Moise and injured his wife in a night-time raid on their home outside Port-au-Prince.

A series of transitional governments followed, as armed gangs, widely believed to be aided by corrupt politicians, seized control of much of the capital and surrounding regions.

The United Nations Human Rights Office documented 4,595 people killed in armed violence between January 1 and October 31 this year.

The situation has caused economic, security and humanitarian crises, forcing nearly 1.5 million people to flee their homes, according to the UN.