Farmers are receiving higher payments but are producing far less milk and also face rising prices for hay.

Nairobi, Kenya – Milk is becoming harder to find in parts of Kenya as prolonged dry conditions take a toll on dairy farmers, disrupting supplies to major towns and pushing up prices.

In Nairobi, some popular brands have become increasingly difficult to find in shops. A 500ml (1-pint) packet of Tuzo, Dairy Best or Mt Kenya milk sells for 79 to 89 Kenyan shillings ($0.61 to $0.68), but supplies have been limited. New brands have appeared on supermarket shelves at about 65 shillings ($0.50) while some neighbourhood shops visited by Al Jazeera were charging as much as 100 shillings ($0.77) for the same quantity.

The shortage is being felt across the dairy supply chain, from farmers struggling to feed their animals to businesses that depend on a steady supply of fresh milk.

Farmers struggle as pastures dry up

In Kajiado County, southwest of Nairobi, dairy farmers said a prolonged dry spell has sharply reduced milk production over the past three months.

Jennifer Leshinka, a farmer in Bisil, told Al Jazeera that her daily milk production had fallen from 120 litres (32 gallons) to 50 litres (13 gallons). With natural pasture dwindling, she has had to buy hay to feed her animals. Some of her dairy animals have also been moved to neighbouring counties in search of grazing land.

“I supplement the little natural grass with several bales of hay to feed my animals, which has become expensive. A bale of hay is currently retailing between 100 and 150 shillings [$0.77 to $1.15], yet it cannot sustain a mature animal for a day,” Leshinka said.

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The pressure is not limited to Kajiado. Diminishing pasture and water supplies are affecting pastoralists in arid and semiarid areas as well as dairy farmers in the highlands, another important milk-producing region.

Jackson Sinkeet, a farmer who supplies raw milk to hotels across the Nairobi metropolitan area, said falling yields have made it difficult to meet orders, even from customers willing to pay higher prices.

He warned that the situation could worsen if dry conditions persist.

Cooperatives and businesses feel the shortage

The decline in production is also affecting dairy cooperatives, which collect milk from farmers and supply major processors.

Jeremiah Ole Ncharo, Kajiado County’s executive committee member in charge of cooperatives, told Al Jazeera that at least five major women-led dairy cooperatives have reported a 50 percent drop in milk deliveries from their members during the dry period.

He said the reduced volumes were affecting supplies to large milk processors, adding to pressure on the formal market.

In Nairobi, hotelier Joram Kamau said businesses were spending hours queuing at major processors’ depots to obtain rationed milk.

The shortage has also raised concerns about the products available in the market. Kamau said he was worried about the growing presence of powdered milk products whose quality and authenticity he questioned. He said he would rather wait for genuine milk, even if it cost more, than risk buying questionable products and losing customers.

Government outlines response as milk supplies fall

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told Al Jazeera that the current shortage was largely linked to prolonged dry conditions, which have reduced the availability of pasture, fodder and water, affecting animal productivity and the amount of milk delivered to processors.

He said Kenya’s dairy industry has continued to grow with national milk production rising from 4.64 billion kilogrammes (10.23 billion pounds) in 2021 to 5.52 billion kilogrammes (12.17 billion pounds) in 2025. Formal milk deliveries also increased from about 802 million litres (212 million gallons) to 1.01 billion litres (267 million gallons) over the same period.

However, more recent figures point to a decline in milk reaching formal processors. Kagwe said monthly deliveries averaged about 83.45 million litres (22 million gallons) in 2025, compared with 74.09 million litres (19.57 million gallons) in September.

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He said the decline has affected volumes available for processing, particularly UHT milk, which has a longer shelf life and helps maintain supplies.

However, government market surveillance for the week ending October 30 indicated a slight improvement in UHT milk availability across most parts of the country. Other dairy products, including fermented milk, butter and cheese, were generally available at normal stock levels.

Kagwe said the government was monitoring production, processor stocks, producer prices and retail prices. It was also facilitating regional transfers of milk and dairy products, particularly within the East African Community, while encouraging processors to collect more milk from farmers and cooperatives.

He added that farmers were receiving better prices amid tighter supplies. The average gross producer price rose to about 53.88 shillings ($0.41) per litre (1 quart) in July, compared with an average of 49.58 shillings ($0.38) in 2025.

Buffalo proposal offers no immediate relief

To address longer-term challenges in the dairy sector, the government is looking at ways to increase production and improve farmers’ resilience.

Kagwe said planned measures included expanding fodder production and conservation, continuing a subsidised artificial insemination programme to improve dairy genetics and distributing milk coolers to organised farmer groups. The restructuring of the state-owned dairy processor New KCC is also expected to improve services to producers and consumers.

The government is also exploring President William Ruto’s proposal to introduce Indian water buffaloes to Kenya as an additional source of milk.

Kagwe told Al Jazeera that the initiative was still at an early stage. Kenya would first need to establish veterinary and import requirements, identify suitable breeds and sources, and bring in a limited number of animals to assess their adaptability and productivity under local conditions.

India, the world’s largest milk producer, relies on buffaloes for about 43 percent of its milk production. Buffalo milk has a relatively high fat and solids content, making it suitable for products such as cheese and butter.

But Kagwe said the proposal should be seen as a medium- to long-term opportunity rather than a response to the current shortage.

For farmers such as Leshinka and Sinkeet, the immediate challenge remains the rising cost of keeping their animals fed and productive. In Nairobi, businesses are still struggling to secure enough milk to meet customer demand.

“The animals’ milk yield has dropped significantly. I am unable to supply my customers, who are willing to pay higher prices, because the milk is simply not available,” Sinkeet told Al Jazeera.