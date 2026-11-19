The compromise reached will station forces that include brigades from the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Iraq’s prime minister says security forces will establish a joint operations centre in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, in a compromise with the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah armed group over control of a strategic area south of Baghdad.

The Jurf al-Sakhar area has long been a stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah, and the new agreement comes after the Iraqi government announced plans to send in security forces amid allegations that Kataib Hezbollah was smuggling oil.

The compromise reached late on Thursday will see a new combined force deployed to the area, consisting of a brigade from the Iraqi Army, a brigade from the Federal Police, a regiment from the Energy Police to provide protection for oil pipelines in the area, and two brigades from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Commission, a collection of armed groups that are officially part of Iraq’s security forces, including some Kataib Hezbollah fighters.

In a statement, Iraq’s armed forces commander-in-chief said the new joint operations centre will open at 6am local time (03:00 GMT) on Friday morning.

A senior Iraqi official previously told Al Jazeera that Kataib Hezbollah had until Friday to leave Jurf al-Sakhar. The group had threatened to confront government troops, and had rejected the government’s efforts to disarm non-state militias.

Earlier in the week, an Iraqi official also told Al Jazeera that the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qaani, arrived in Iraq to push for a solution due to the simmering tensions with Iran.