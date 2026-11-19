The Gambia accused Myanmar of genocide following a 2017 military crackdown displacing over 730,000 Rohingya.

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The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ highest court, is set to rule in a landmark case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The reading of the judgment will begin at 10am (09:00 GMT) on Thursday at the Peace Palace in The Hague and is expected to last up to 90 minutes.

It could be the first time the court rules that a state has committed genocide.

The ruling is final and cannot be appealed, but the court has very limited means of enforcing it. If Myanmar ignores it, The Gambia could ask the UN Security Council to act.

What is the case?

The Gambia, a Muslim-majority West African country, brought the case in November 2019 with the backing of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It argues that Myanmar bears state responsibility for genocide resulting from a 2017 military offensive that drove at least 730,000 Rohingya, who are mostly Muslim, from Buddhist-majority Myanmar into Bangladesh.

Survivors have recounted killings, mass rape and the burning of villages. A UN fact-finding mission concluded that the campaign included “genocidal acts”.

Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups. It argues there is no direct evidence of an intent to destroy the Rohingya.

Why is it significant?

Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide requires proof of the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The ICJ has never held a state responsible for committing genocide. In 2007, it found that Serbia had failed to prevent the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, in which more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, but ruled that Serbia had not itself committed genocide.

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The judgment could also set precedents for other cases, including South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The ICJ settles disputes between states, so it can find Myanmar responsible but cannot try individuals, which is the duty of the International Criminal Court.

The Gambia has asked the ICJ to order Myanmar to prosecute those responsible, make reparations and ensure the Rohingya can return safely. Myanmar disputes The Gambia’s right to seek reparations on their behalf.

About 1.2 million Rohingya live in the Cox’s Bazar refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where many will follow the judgment, the Reuters news agency reported. Roughly 550,000 remain in Myanmar, with restrictions on their movement, healthcare and livelihoods.