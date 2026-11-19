The blaze broke out during heightened violence in the country in advance of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned return.

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The ancestral home of the former interim leader of Bangladesh and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Muhammad Yunus, was set on fire in the port city of Chittagong, police have said.

The fire broke out before midnight on Wednesday in the city, about 300km (185 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka, authorities said on Thursday.

The arson was followed by protests by supporters of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, as violence swept parts of the country.

Yunus served as interim leader of the country for 18 months after a mass uprising forced Hasina to quit. She was flown out of the country by the military on August 5, 2024.

An abandoned ground-floor room in Yunus’s house was set on fire, and a police patrol spotted it and immediately doused the flames, officer Mozammel Haque told local media.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blaze.

“Criminals set fire to the eastern side of the house. The area was being used as a storeroom,” Chittagong Metropolitan Police spokesman Aminur Rashid said, adding there were no casualties.

Authorities are investigating, and additional details were not immediately available.

Yunus has faced hostility from supporters of Hasina’s Awami League party, which has since been banned.

Grameen Bank, set up by Yunus, said 22 of its branches have been subject to arson attacks in the last few days. Police have also reported explosions of crude bombs and roadblocks in Dhaka and other locations throughout Bangladesh in recent weeks in advance of Hasina’s planned return.

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The 79-year-old politician, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh, announced she would return to the country in December despite facing a death sentence. She told The Associated Press news agency earlier this month that even death could not prevent her from returning to Bangladesh.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia last year after a court convicted her of crimes against humanity over the deadly 2024 crackdown on protesters. The government has rejected her request for a new passport and identity card that would allow her to return.

Thursday’s protests were held after a call by the Awami League for a national “lockdown” to mark the anniversary of Hasina’s sentencing last year.

Earlier this week, protesters set fire to a police station and the home of a lawmaker in Gopalganj.

Clashes there killed two members of the governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), police said on Thursday, adding that 107 arrests have been made since Wednesday.