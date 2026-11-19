Police say the raid targeted the Martissant area, located on a key route out of Port-au-Prince held by gangs since 2021.

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At least 34 suspected gang members were killed in a police operation in Martissant, a neighbourhood in Haiti’s capital that has been under gang control for more than five years, Haitian police said.

Haiti’s National Police, which posted footage of armoured vehicles moving through the neighbourhood, said their officers carried out the raid on Thursday with an anti-gang task force that includes personnel from Vectus Global, the private security firm founded by Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

Police reported no other casualties and said none of the roughly 2,500 Salvadoran troops in Haiti took part.

The Martissant neighbourhood is located along a key road that connects Port-au-Prince to Haiti’s western and southern cities, and was used by thousands of people daily before rival gangs began fighting to control the area in 2021.

The subsequent violence forced at least 19,000 people to flee their homes, according to a July 2022 UN report.

Armed groups have since demanded payment for using the road or shot at cars that have tried to pass through, making it difficult to bring goods in and out of the city.

Separately, the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force said it was stepping up operations in Tabarre after months of night patrols and efforts to identify gang positions.

“The objective is clear: not just to displace gangs, but to dismantle their hold on communities, reclaim territory, and prevent their return,” the force said on X.

In the central Artibonite region, the force said their troops had come under fire while clearing barricades and filling in trenches that gangs had dug along National Route 5, north of the town of Gros-Morne.

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“During the operation, gang members opened fire on GSF personnel, who responded and forced them to withdraw,” said the update on X.

The raid in Martissant comes as Salvadoran troops have been carrying out joint operations with Haitian police. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele initially sent troops to search for four Salvadoran aviation technicians who went missing after an October 18 ambush near Port-au-Prince.

What began as a search for the missing men has since grown into a broader offensive against Haiti’s gangs.